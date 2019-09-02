Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) and Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) Comparison side by side

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) and Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) have been rivals in the Metal Fabrication for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway Holdings Limited 3 0.49 N/A -0.17 0.00 Ryerson Holding Corporation 8 0.05 N/A 3.32 2.46

In table 1 we can see Highway Holdings Limited and Ryerson Holding Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway Holdings Limited 0.00% -5.9% -3.9% Ryerson Holding Corporation 0.00% 166.1% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

Highway Holdings Limited is 33.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.67. From a competition point of view, Ryerson Holding Corporation has a 1.84 beta which is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Highway Holdings Limited are 2.6 and 2.3 respectively. Its competitor Ryerson Holding Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Highway Holdings Limited can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ryerson Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Highway Holdings Limited and Ryerson Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Highway Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Ryerson Holding Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ryerson Holding Corporation’s potential upside is 1.89% and its consensus price target is $7.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Highway Holdings Limited and Ryerson Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 92.5%. About 10.8% of Highway Holdings Limited’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Ryerson Holding Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highway Holdings Limited -2.43% -21.22% -29.8% -28.35% -48.75% -16.92% Ryerson Holding Corporation -1.57% -0.97% -8.72% 15.58% -33.11% 28.71%

For the past year Highway Holdings Limited has -16.92% weaker performance while Ryerson Holding Corporation has 28.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Ryerson Holding Corporation beats Highway Holdings Limited on 7 of the 9 factors.

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM. It also engages in the trade of plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles metal, plastic, mold, and electronic products, and automation equipment. The companyÂ’s products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, it assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process and provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services. The company primarily serves customers in Hong Kong/China, Europe, the United States/Mexico, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Brazil. The company offers a line of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubes. It also provides value-added processing and fabrication services ranging from sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, and rolling shell plate to radius and beveling; and processing materials. The company serves various industries, such as commercial ground transportation manufacturing, metal fabrication and machine shops, industrial machinery and equipment manufacturing, consumer durables production, HVAC manufacturing, construction equipment manufacturing, food processing and agriculture equipment manufacturing, and oil and gas. Ryerson Holding Corporation was founded in 1842 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.