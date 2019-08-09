Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) and Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) Comparing side by side

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) and Graham Corporation (NYSE:GHM) have been rivals in the Metal Fabrication for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Highway Holdings Limited 3 0.54 N/A -0.17 0.00 Graham Corporation 21 2.39 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Highway Holdings Limited and Graham Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Highway Holdings Limited and Graham Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Highway Holdings Limited 0.00% -5.9% -3.9% Graham Corporation 0.00% 4.9% 3.3%

Risk and Volatility

Highway Holdings Limited’s 0.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 33.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Graham Corporation on the other hand, has 0.75 beta which makes it 25.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.6 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Highway Holdings Limited. Its rival Graham Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.5 and 2 respectively. Highway Holdings Limited has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Graham Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Highway Holdings Limited and Graham Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.5% and 78%. 10.8% are Highway Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Graham Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Highway Holdings Limited -2.43% -21.22% -29.8% -28.35% -48.75% -16.92% Graham Corporation 3.19% 8.52% 5.2% -3.31% -17.05% -5.21%

For the past year Graham Corporation has weaker performance than Highway Holdings Limited

Summary

Graham Corporation beats Highway Holdings Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM. It also engages in the trade of plastic injection products; and manufactures and assembles metal, plastic, mold, and electronic products, and automation equipment. The companyÂ’s products are used in the manufacture of products, such as photocopiers, laser printers, print cartridges, electrical connectors, electrical circuits, vacuum cleaners, LED power supplies, stepping motors, pumps for dishwashers, and other washing machine components. In addition, it assists customers in the design and development of the tooling used in the metal and plastic manufacturing process and provides an array of other manufacturing and engineering services. The company primarily serves customers in Hong Kong/China, Europe, the United States/Mexico, and other Asian countries. Highway Holdings Limited was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers; and vacuum equipment consisting of steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps. The company also services and sells spare parts for its equipment; and supplies components used inside reactor vessels and outside containment vessels of nuclear power facilities. In addition, it engages in fabrication and specialty machining activities. The company sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representatives. Graham Corporation was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Batavia, New York.