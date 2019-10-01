Highvista Strategies Upped Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $2.48 Million as Market Value Declined; Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Shareholder Aristeia Capital Lifted Stake

Aristeia Capital Llc increased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (EEFT) by 9.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristeia Capital Llc bought 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 24,800 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.17M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristeia Capital Llc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $146.3. About 351,688 shares traded. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – Euronet Worldwide Buys 400 Easycash Branded ATMs in Ireland From Ulster Bank; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Rev $550.5M; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 07/05/2018 – Euronet Acquires Easycash And Expands Presence In Ireland; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 15/05/2018 – Capital Group Companies Buys New 1.8% Position in Euronet; 25/04/2018 – Euronet acquires lnnova Tax Free Group and Expands its Merchant Acquiring Offering in Europe; 16/05/2018 – Euronet Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for May. 22; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF ABOUT 400 EASYCASH BRANDED ATMS IN IRELAND, FROM ULSTER BANK

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36M, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Aeon, Japan’s biggest retailer by sales, will join forces with an Alibaba-backed technology company to develop models for stores in China powered by artificial intelligence. The Japanese group operates about 430 supermarkets, convenience stores and other locations in China; 05/04/2018 – In a drastic move, US retailer refuses Alibaba’s mobile payments at nearly 90 stores in China; 20/04/2018 – Alibaba buys Chinese chipmaker to aid internet of things business after ZTE ban; 03/05/2018 – Jack Ma’s Free Spending Ways Are Spooking Alibaba’s Investors; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 04/05/2018 – Correct: Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.21B, Not $1.22B; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba Bets Another $2 Billion on Southeast Asia; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 16,144 are owned by Foundry Partners Lc. State Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 247,040 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,400 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer invested 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,083 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 336,148 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shaker Lc Oh has 17,940 shares for 2.01% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% or 20,052 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.03% or 485,255 shares in its portfolio. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 22,200 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated stated it has 60,763 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Argent Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.04% or 6,898 shares. Sigma Planning holds 1,638 shares.

More notable recent Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Ria Money Transfer Expands Domestic Payout With Walmart – GlobeNewswire” on May 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Euronet Worldwide Announces Pricing of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Euronet Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Euronet Worldwide Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Euronet Worldwide’s epay Business Has Turned a Corner – The Motley Fool” with publication date: February 11, 2019.

Aristeia Capital Llc, which manages about $6.79B and $2.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Docusign Inc by 56,600 shares to 39,900 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 25,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,600 shares, and cut its stake in Tronox Holdings Plc.