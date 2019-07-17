Highvista Strategies Upped Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Stake by $426,000; As 3M Co (MMM) Share Value Declined, Osterweis Capital Management Has Lowered Its Stake by $963,585

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 4.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 95,080 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.76M, down from 99,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $102.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $174.22. About 2.04 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 15/05/2018 – SOROS FUND MANAGEMENT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GENERAL ELECTRIC CO; 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED THE 12 DIRECTOR NOMINEES TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A ONE-YEAR TERM; 05/03/2018 – 3M NAMES INGE THULIN EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN MICHAEL ROMAN CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M heads for worst day in 9 years after cutting its earnings forecast; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $137.54. About 205,604 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O SAYS IT REACHES DEAL TO SETTLE U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT PROBE FOR $57 MILLION; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to settle U.S. probe for $57 million; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fernwood Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 2,480 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Brinker owns 15,992 shares. Congress Asset Mgmt Ma owns 534,269 shares. Lord Abbett Lc has 0.13% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Daiwa Gp invested in 0% or 2,513 shares. Rdl Fin has invested 0.88% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Pggm Invs invested in 51,110 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Fdx Advisors Inc stated it has 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Invesco Ltd has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). 22,920 are owned by Alpine Woods Capital Invsts. 1.47M were reported by State Street. Andra Ap accumulated 43,800 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa owns 275,613 shares. Kornitzer Cap Incorporated Ks invested 0.04% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Tekla Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.04 earnings per share, down 21.24% or $0.55 from last year’s $2.59 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.20B for 21.35 P/E if the $2.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 8.44 million shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt reported 14,542 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. The Texas-based Callahan Ltd Company has invested 0.11% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Legacy Ptnrs Inc owns 1.44% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 14,865 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 154,799 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes & stated it has 232,782 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Llc has invested 0.03% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability Com invested in 38,889 shares. Raymond James And reported 714,839 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Ltd Liability has invested 1.89% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wharton Business Gp Limited Company reported 2,000 shares. Weybosset & Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.28% or 2,250 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity stated it has 557,338 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. Coastline Trust accumulated 10,445 shares. Gould Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Ca owns 21,168 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 10 sales for $17.27 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider Keel Paul A sold $1.87 million. Vale Michael G. sold $1.77 million worth of stock or 8,906 shares. Gangestad Nicholas C had sold 4,681 shares worth $942,450 on Thursday, February 7. On Monday, February 11 the insider Bauman James L sold $3.22 million. 13,290 shares were sold by THULIN INGE G, worth $2.66 million. 1,000 shares were bought by PAGE GREGORY R, worth $176,260.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 35,075 shares to 212,785 shares, valued at $15.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 4,565 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,175 shares, and has risen its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.