Highvista Strategies Upped Holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) as Stock Rose; Barr E S & Co Has Cut Its Estee Lauder (EL) Position by $376,365 as Shares Rose

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $137.3. About 199,484 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 16.68% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $444.6M; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE SHIRE ORPHAN THERAPIES, APOPHARMA, CEPHALON INC, JAZZ PHARMA, CUBIST PHARMA; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Inc (EL) by 1.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 2,281 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 122,428 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.27M, down from 124,709 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Estee Lauder Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $189.91. About 581,798 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 03/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 8; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $116.85 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $66.44 million worth of stock or 422,056 shares. $14.96M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Freda Fabrizio. On Thursday, January 31 Demsey John sold $1.52 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) or 11,179 shares. Polcer Gregory also sold $7.04 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. PARSONS RICHARD D also sold $1.26M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 12. The insider LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold 38,080 shares worth $5.84 million.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,663 shares to 10,008 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moody’s Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 30,645 shares in the quarter, for a total of 182,455 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HOMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axiom Intl Invsts Ltd Liability Corp De holds 1.16% or 228,041 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Incorporated owns 134,378 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt reported 9,253 shares stake. Webster Bancshares N A holds 0.15% or 6,328 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio reported 0.13% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 42,687 were accumulated by Decatur Cap Management. Eqis Cap Inc holds 12,188 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Btim Corp has invested 0.54% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Allstate Corporation holds 0.11% or 24,306 shares. Moreover, Prudential Pcl has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Washington Tru holds 176,489 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 881,845 shares. First Tru Ltd Partnership holds 79,559 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital owns 256,040 shares. Cypress Mgmt Limited Liability (Wy) has invested 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL).

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 18.03% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.61 per share. EL’s profit will be $180.94 million for 94.96 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.74% negative EPS growth.

