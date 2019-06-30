Highvista Strategies Stake in Realpage (RP) Trimmed by $510,000 as Share Price Rose; Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (SIG) Valuation Declined While Melvin Capital Management LP Decreased by $3.43 Million Its Stake

Melvin Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (SIG) by 15.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Melvin Capital Management Lp sold 126,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.01 million, down from 826,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Melvin Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $933.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.88. About 1.66M shares traded. Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) has declined 45.19% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SIG News: 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Signet Overseas for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET 4Q EPS $5.24; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – COST REDUCTION ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO DELIVER $200 MLN – $225 MLN OF NET COST SAVINGS OVER NEXT 3 FISCAL YEARS; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewelers Adds Sharon L. McCollam and Nancy Reardon to Bd; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – A MAJORITY OF FISCAL 2019 SAVINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE REALIZED IN SECOND HALF OF FISCAL YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Signet Industries Ltd. – Board Meeting-Outcome Of Board Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Signet Jewlers 4Q EPS $5.24; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Cons Discretionary Adds Signet; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS – NON-PRIME CREDIT RECEIVABLES SALE EXPECTED TO RESULT IN $401 MLN – $435 MLN OF PROCEEDS INCLUDING SERVICING EXPENSE ON RECEIVABLES; 14/03/2018 – SIGNET JEWELERS LTD – ESTIMATED PAR VALUE OF RECEIVABLES AT CLOSING OF SALE IS $585 MLN TO $635 MLN

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 462,212 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CLICKPAY IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMATERIAL TO REALPAGE’S 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Rev $213.9M-$215.9M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 21/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Proposed Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c

Since January 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $71.08 million activity. On Tuesday, January 1 the insider WINN STEPHEN T sold $4.72 million.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares to 2,500 shares, valued at $618,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, up 25.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.24 per share. RP’s profit will be $28.38 million for 49.04 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by RealPage, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold SIG shares while 51 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 46.15% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SIG’s profit will be $14.61 million for 15.96 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by Signet Jewelers Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Melvin Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (Put) (NYSE:KAR) by 110,000 shares to 410,000 shares, valued at $21.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.