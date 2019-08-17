Highvista Strategies Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Lifted as Stock Declined; Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Its Pennantpark Investment (PNNT) Holding by $1.31 Million

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 24.80 million shares traded or 18.94% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 30/04/2018 – AUTOMATED SYSTEMS SIGNS MOU WITH ALIBABA CLOUD; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Signs Up to Help Out Thailand; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 15/04/2018 – CHONGQING DEPARTMENT STORE SAYS IT HAS NOT IN TALKS WITH ALIBABA OR ITS AFFILIATES REGARDING THE MIXED-OWNERSHIP REFORM FOR NOW; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pennantpark Investment Corporation (PNNT) by 43.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 217,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.48% . The institutional investor held 718,493 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.97 million, up from 500,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Investment Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $428.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $6.39. About 242,884 shares traded. PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT) has declined 11.47% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PNNT News: 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corp Announces $30M Stk Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE $ 9.00; 09/05/2018 – PennantPark Investment 2Q Net Asset Value $9/Share; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Investment Corporation Announces Quarterly Distribution of $0.18 per Share; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP – EXPECTS REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO REMAIN IN PLACE UNTIL EARLIER OF MAY 8, 2019; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 05/04/2018 – PennantPark Investment at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT CORP QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.19; 09/05/2018 – PENNANTPARK INVESTMENT 2Q INVESTMENT EPS 19C, EST. 18C

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Michael Kors Launches On Alibaba’s Tmall Luxury Pavilion – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Investors Need To Know About The Future Of Alibaba Group Holding Limited’s (NYSE:BABA)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Chinese Stocks Seeing Unusually Heavy Options Trading – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Alibaba, Lockheed Martin And More – Benzinga” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold PNNT shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 26.85 million shares or 1.57% less from 27.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott invested in 169,487 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 725,577 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo Com Mn, California-based fund reported 119,498 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd invested in 0% or 44,703 shares. Ares Lc reported 0.52% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Barclays Plc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 252 shares. Oxbow Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.02% or 27,900 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% or 21,042 shares. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.01% or 17,901 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cubic Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). D E Shaw Co holds 179,221 shares. Mckinley Mgmt Limited Delaware has invested 0.15% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT). Greenwich Invest Mngmt Incorporated has invested 3.87% of its portfolio in PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:PNNT).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $502,252 activity.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc Class A by 17,759 shares to 195,756 shares, valued at $16.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc by 38,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,351 shares, and cut its stake in Fnb Corporation (NYSE:FNB).