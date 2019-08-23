Highvista Strategies Lowered Its Transdigm Group (TDG) Position by $679,500; Shares Rose; General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Security National Bank Of So Dak Boosted Its Stake

Security National Bank Of So Dak increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 37.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of So Dak bought 5,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 22,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14M, up from 16,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of So Dak who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $54.13. About 1.14 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Approximately $6.1 Billion Of General Mills Acquisition Bonds; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54M, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $527.19. About 116,956 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Cont Ops EPS $3.63; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Completed Acquisition of Kirkhill Elastomers From Esterline for $50 M in Cash; 06/03/2018 TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT REPORTS 5.3 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TRANSDIGM GROUP INC TDG.N AS OF MARCH 6 – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board; 08/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Successful Completion of Notes Offering; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 02/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Prices Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 15/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM BUYS KIRKHILL FROM ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES FOR $50M; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.13% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Bancorporation Of Hawaii holds 62,545 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Hamlin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 580,496 shares. Guyasuta Invest Advsrs stated it has 23,250 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Smith Moore & Communication has 0.2% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Wagner Bowman Management has 6,459 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Stevens Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 231,145 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Fmr Ltd reported 3.43M shares. Hartford Mgmt Inc accumulated 4,100 shares. New England Mngmt has 0.78% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 7,126 shares. Kidder Stephen W invested in 11,250 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Toth Advisory Corporation has 39,103 shares. Victory Capital reported 303,886 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.12% or 27,481 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cookson Peirce owns 56,792 shares or 2.18% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 13,398 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 19,421 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Com holds 108 shares. Barclays Pcl accumulated 46,281 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Piedmont Investment Advsrs holds 0.08% or 4,319 shares in its portfolio. Caxton holds 0.19% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 458 shares. Eqis Capital accumulated 0.03% or 772 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 4,000 shares. Texas Yale reported 5,180 shares. 874 were accumulated by Cutter Brokerage Incorporated. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Com, Maryland-based fund reported 983 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc invested in 194,745 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 59,537 shares.

