Highvista Strategies Lifted Stake in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) by $372,400; Qualcomm (QCOM) Holder Jump Trading Trimmed Position by $2.52 Million as Stock Value Declined

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 4,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $148.97. About 502,435 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Jump Trading Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 85.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc sold 45,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 7,791 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $444,000, down from 52,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.41% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $72.18. About 7.98 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – QUALCOMM – OUTSTANDING NOTES CONTAIN PROVISIONS THAT WILL REQUIRE QUALCOMM TO REDEEM NOTES IF DEAL HAS NOT BEEN CONSUMMATED ON/ BEFORE JUNE 1; 17/04/2018 – QUALCOMM ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM PLANS EXIT FROM SERVER CHIPS – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Board Is Grateful to Jacobs for His Decades of Service; 14/05/2018 – China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal; 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm’s Former Chairman Seeks Funding for Buyout, FT Reports; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Chip wars: China closing in on second $19 bln semiconductor fund; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM ITS OWN STOCKHOLDERS OR BROADCOM OF ITS SECRET, VOLUNTARY UNILATERAL REQUEST FILED ON JANUARY 29, 2018; 03/04/2018 – Exclusive: Huawei’s Advances in Chips, Patents Threaten Former Ally Qualcomm; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Investment Mngmt Company holds 4,960 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Lc holds 5,818 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Co reported 4.77M shares. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.16% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Voya Investment Limited Liability has 0.07% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Benedict Advisors has 54,579 shares for 1.35% of their portfolio. Community Services Ltd Co reported 6,173 shares. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 1.18 million shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 0.18% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 54,300 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 16.59M shares. Michigan-based Cranbrook Wealth Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.18% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Commerce Retail Bank holds 0.03% or 40,617 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pettee has 0.13% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

