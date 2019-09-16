Highvista Strategies Lifted Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $2.48 Million; Act Ii Management LP Boosted Its Cbs New (CBS) Position

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 18.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.49 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $43.84. About 2.20 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS PLEASED BY COURT’S DECISION TO DENY CBS & ITS SPECIAL COMMITTEE’S MOTION; 15/05/2018 – Dutch 1Q GDP +0.5% On Quarter – CBS; 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DAI IN LIVE BROADCASTS; 16/05/2018 – Restraining order granted ahead of CBS-National Amusements decision; 26/04/2018 – CBS 2: Ford Dropping Fiesta, Taurus, Fusion Its North American Dealerships; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: CBS plans to make lowball offer for Viacom; 06/04/2018 – CBS CEO’s Leslie Moonves 2017 Total Compensation $69.3 Million; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Talks CBS-Viacom, Disney’s Offer for Sky (Video); 14/05/2018 – CBS And Nielsen Collaborate To Advance Dynamic Ad Insertion In Live Broadcasts; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom `immediately rejected’ CBS’s takeover bid

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $458.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $3.17 during the last trading session, reaching $176. About 7.11M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – DURING FISCAL YEAR 2018, CHINA RETAIL MARKETPLACES RECORDED TOTAL GMV OF RMB4,820 BILLION (US$768 BILLION), UP 28%; 30/04/2018 – The timing of the U.S.-China trade war is ‘very ironic,’ says Alibaba co-founder; 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Joe Tsai: A lot of people are trying to stop China from upgrading its tech, including Sen. Mark Warner #CodeCon; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China’s biggest food delivery app; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins

Act Ii Management Lp, which manages about $484.22M and $109.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 5,000 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blue Apron Hldgs Inc by 548,334 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,666 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2.00 million are held by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 36,948 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Telos Cap owns 6,471 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 27,104 shares. Poplar Forest Ltd Co has invested 1.01% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.03% or 623,190 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 208 shares. Loomis Sayles And Limited Partnership invested in 0% or 6,709 shares. King Luther Management holds 0% or 6,020 shares. Cibc Ww has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.31% or 112,619 shares in its portfolio. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc owns 6,900 shares. 101,967 are held by Westchester Cap Ltd Liability Company. Washington-based Glacier Peak Capital Ltd has invested 0.94% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS).