Highvista Strategies Lifted Kellogg Co (K) Stake; Coca Cola Com (KO) Market Valuation Declined While Barr E S & Co Has Decreased Stake

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Kellogg Co (K) by 92.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.72% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,100 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $752,000, up from 6,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Kellogg Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $58.39. About 1.06 million shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 6.94% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 27/04/2018 – KELLOGG CO. DECLARES REGULAR DIV OF $0.54/SHR & REPORTS PLANS; 16/03/2018 – Kellogg Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – EXERCISED OPTION TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN TOLARAM AFRICA FOODS; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – ANNOUNCES INCREASED INVESTMENT IN WEST AFRICAN BUSINESSES; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 27/03/2018 – Kellogg Company 2018 Annual Shareowners Meeting to be Webcast Live; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG INVESTING ABOUT $420M TO ADD TO VENTURE EQUITY STAKES

Barr E S & Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Com (KO) by 34.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co sold 92,372 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 173,238 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, down from 265,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $54.01. About 3.15M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 16.98% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS STARTING IN 2018 IT WILL ACCOUNT FOR FREIGHT COSTS IN COST OF GOODS SOLD, RATHER THAN AS PART OF PRICE/MIX; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 15/05/2018 – COCA-COLA AMATIL LTD – BOARD’S VIEW IS THAT CATHERINE REMAINING ON COCA-COLA AMATIL BOARD IS IN INTERESTS OF SHAREHOLDERS; 26/03/2018 – FITCH CUTS COCA-COLA AMATIL’S TO ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 07/03/2018 – Coca-Cola is launching the first alcoholic drink in its history with a canned liquor product in Japan; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO JAMES QUINCEY COMMENTS ON CALL WITH MEDIA; 24/04/2018 – KO CFO: EXPECT NEW SUGAR TAXES IN UK, S. AFRICA TO IMPACT 2Q; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola: Deal Would Complete Refranchising of Company-Owned Bottling Ops in North America

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.03% or 3,603 shares. Shelton Mgmt accumulated 15,654 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corp has 48,345 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Co holds 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) or 1,989 shares. Huntington Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Sigma Planning invested 0.02% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Highvista Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.61% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Aull & Monroe Inv Mngmt invested 0.16% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Agf holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 55,879 shares. Tru Of Virginia Va invested in 0.03% or 4,150 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt reported 0% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 43,730 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt holds 0.05% or 32,973 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Llc reported 12,856 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,225 shares.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 21,736 shares to 32,654 shares, valued at $2.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Markel Corp Com (NYSE:MKL).

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.39 billion for 24.11 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

