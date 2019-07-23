Highvista Strategies Lifted Its Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) Holding by $372,400; Thermo Electron (TMO) Shareholder Brighton Jones Has Upped Stake

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Thermo Electron Corp (TMO) by 83.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 1,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,629 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $720,000, up from 1,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Thermo Electron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $293.62. About 877,248 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.99% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.56% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Network; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Highlights Digital Science Innovations at Analytica 2018; 27/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher and Leica Collaborate to Develop Integrated Cryo-tomography Workflow Solution; 27/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER & LEICA COLLABORATE TO DEVELOP INTEGRATED; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – SIGNED A MERGER AGREEMENT WITH THERMO ACQUISITIONS INC; 15/05/2018 – New Two-In-One Instrument Simplifies Flow Data Control in Oil and Gas Operations

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.71. About 347,600 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 2.65% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.78% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 05/03/2018 UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES INC UHS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $135; 05/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: From Morgantown to Canterbury, former UHS football player stars in England; 09/03/2018 – Thai Endoscopy Devices Market 2018-2018: Focus on Access to Care and the Expansion of Universal Health Coverage will Drive Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 02/05/2018 – Universal Health at Bank of America Conference May 17

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52B and $825.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pluralsight Inc Com Cl A by 80,000 shares to 82,476 shares, valued at $2.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 2,327 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,251 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Etf (VTI).

