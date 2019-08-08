Highvista Strategies Increased Its Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding; Penn Davis Mcfarland Has Boosted Abb Limited (ABB) Stake by $1.80 Million as Valuation Declined

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc increased its stake in Abb Limited (ABB) by 22.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc bought 100,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.25% . The institutional investor held 535,807 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.11M, up from 435,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc who had been investing in Abb Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.02. About 161,800 shares traded. ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) has declined 17.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.69% the S&P500. Some Historical ABB News: 16/05/2018 – BLOCK TRADE- HELLOFRESH: BOOKRUNNER SAYS OFFERING VIA PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS BY WAY OF ABB; 29/03/2018 – ABB CEO SAYS IN THE NATURAL RESOURCES SECTOR, SUBSTANTIAL GROWTH IN DEMAND IS EXPECTEDIN THE MEDIUM TERM; 19/04/2018 – ABB Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ABB GETS $90M ORDER FOR DUBAI SOLAR SUBSTATION; 27/04/2018 – Global Terminal Automation Market 2018-2023 – Major Players Profiled Include ABB, Emerson Electric, Honeywell International and Schneider Electric – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – ABB: Jennifer Xin-Zhe Li, Geraldine Matchett and Gunnar Brock Named to Board; 07/03/2018 – ABB SWITZERLAND HEAD REMO LUETOLF RESIGNS, CONT. AS ADVISER; 27/03/2018 – ABB ABBN.S : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 26 FROM SFR 25; 19/04/2018 – Vivendi, ABB and Unilever are among the major companies set to release their latest figures on Thursday morning; 06/04/2018 – ABB Robotics US : ABB to Invest EUR100 Million in Global Innovation and Training Campus

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 16,962 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 22/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Jazz Pharma’s Senior Secured Credit Facilities; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 15/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive Da; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS $2.98; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma; 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 2,541 shares. Price T Rowe Incorporated Md owns 213,303 shares. Swiss National Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 201,300 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.14% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0.01% or 377,564 shares. Profund Advisors Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins Comm invested in 0.07% or 3,138 shares. Old Retail Bank In has 0.01% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 268,972 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Brinker Capital reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.03% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.25% or 546,800 shares in its portfolio.

Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc, which manages about $575.68M and $289.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 5,411 shares to 158,453 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Products Prtns (NYSE:EPD) by 32,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.02M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl A (Google A).