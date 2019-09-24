Highvista Strategies Increased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $2.48 Million; Evolution Petroleum (EPM) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has Lifted Holding

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) by 175.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 50,532 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.23% . The institutional investor held 79,389 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $568,000, up from 28,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Evolution Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.88% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEMKT:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500.

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 133.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 14,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 25,700 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.36 million, up from 11,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $460.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $5.53 during the last trading session, reaching $176.98. About 13.82M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 01/04/2018 – Alibaba to buy food delivery app Ele.me; 30/05/2018 – SUNING.COM MAY HAVE RAISED 5.6B YUAN FROM ALIBABA SHARE SALE; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba Takes Control of Startup Ele.me (Video); 15/03/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP’S SECONDARY LISTING IN CHINA COULD HAPPEN AS SOON AS THIS SUMMER – WSJ, CITING; 12/03/2018 – iKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal from Yunfeng Capital and Alibaba; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on an Amazon Echo rival that speaks Chinese, report says; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 08/04/2018 – Dubai cryptocurrency firm denies Alibaba trademark infringement; 13/03/2018 – Unilever Enters into New Strategic Co-operation with Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 11 investors sold EPM shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.53% more from 23.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc stated it has 1.83% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0% or 47,757 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) for 3,120 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Parametric Assoc Lc reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Lp reported 73,378 shares stake. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 21,613 shares. Lpl Ltd invested in 0% or 18,802 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2.21M shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Jpmorgan Chase And Co invested in 189,666 shares or 0% of the stock. Victory Capital owns 103,329 shares. Voya Management Limited Com owns 13,017 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pnc Inc has invested 0% in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com has 0% invested in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM).

