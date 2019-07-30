Highvista Strategies Holds Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH); Fedex (FDX) Stake Has Upped by Country Club Trust Company

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 1,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $253.82. About 1.84M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group announced a similar policy earlier this month; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH ANDREW WITTY TO BECOME OPTUM CEO; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 06/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Will Pass Drug Rebates Directly to Some Consumers; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 18.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 2,708 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,564 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 14,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $172.6. About 1.30M shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 31.35% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 21/03/2018 – AUSTIN POLICE SAYS FEDEX SCENE IS NOW SECURE; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO BUY GROUP ANNUITY PACT TO CUT PENSION OBLIGATIONS; 09/05/2018 – FedEx, Alphabet and Uber Win Drone Sweepstakes Lost by Amazon; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FEDEX IS UNABLE TO FORECAST FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END MARK-TO-MARKET (MTM) PENSION ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.00 TO $15.40, EST. $13.67; 21/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer makes a connection between FedEx’s post-earnings conference call and the president’s newly appointed economic advisor, Larry Kudlow; 07/05/2018 – Nokia acquires U.S. software supplier SpaceTime Insight; 12/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – GRIFFITH CURRENTLY SERVES AS PRESIDENT & CEO & DIRECTOR OF PROGRESSIVE CORPORATION

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III also bought $1.50 million worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $318,546 activity. Inglis John C bought 600 shares worth $100,614.

