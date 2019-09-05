Highvista Strategies Has Trimmed Its Position in Transdigm Group (TDG) as Stock Rose; As Air Prods & Chems (APD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Freshford Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position by $3.23 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (APD) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc sold 17,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The hedge fund held 284,822 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.39M, down from 301,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Air Prods & Chems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $227.42. About 647,214 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 08/05/2018 – Air Products’ CEO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference on May 15; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019; 05/05/2018 – Air Products Supplies Industrial Gases for NASA’s InSight Launch to Mars; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $182 FROM $181 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 07/03/2018 Air Products’ CEO to Speak at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference on March 14; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 28/03/2018 – Air Products Granted Investment License for New Industrial Gases Technology Center Serving Saudi Arabia, Middle East

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 16.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 1,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 7,800 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 9,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $536.58. About 301,310 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Acquire Extant for $525; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Cont Ops EPS $15.22-EPS $15.86; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 15/03/2018 – TransDigm Acquires Kirkhill from Esterline Technologies; 30/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM NAMES W. NICHOLAS HOWLEY AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 02/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP PRICES OFFERING OF $500M OF SR SUB NOTES; 01/05/2018 – TDG UPWARD REVISION TO FY SALES, EBITDA AS DEFINED, ADJ EPS; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm to Host Analyst Day in New York City

More notable recent Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Air Products Awarded Contract to Supply POSCO Chemical’s New Anode Material Manufacturing Site in Sejong, South Korea – PRNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.’s (NYSE:APD) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At Its Intrinsic Value – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, up 14.50% or $0.29 from last year’s $2 per share. APD’s profit will be $504.61 million for 24.83 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual earnings per share reported by Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold APD shares while 271 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 279 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 1.28% less from 190.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lvm Mngmt Limited Mi holds 1,183 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 100 shares. First Personal stated it has 0.03% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Capital Ww Investors invested in 2.55 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Lc holds 4.2% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) for 265,944 shares. Florida-based Naples Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Miles Cap invested in 2,459 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 1,652 shares. Piedmont Invest owns 64,054 shares for 0.5% of their portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.19% stake. Pggm Invests owns 96,944 shares. Alleghany De holds 378,000 shares or 3.42% of its portfolio. 7.43 million are owned by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc. Town And Country Bankshares And Tru Dba First Bankers Tru invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD). Yorktown Mngmt & Rech owns 5,000 shares.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $4.69 EPS, up 13.56% or $0.56 from last year’s $4.13 per share. TDG’s profit will be $250.33M for 28.60 P/E if the $4.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.63 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.02% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Citigroup holds 34,021 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 77,075 shares. Advent Corp Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 219,075 shares. Westfield Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership stated it has 1.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Natl Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Northern Tru Corp owns 522,495 shares. Df Dent holds 269,027 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 55 shares. Advisory Research holds 1,163 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.02% or 4,064 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has 9,345 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 439 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp has 6,943 shares. Element Llc has 7,339 shares.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88B and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 2,800 shares to 11,000 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).