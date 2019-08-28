Highvista Strategies Has Raised Kellogg Co (K) Position; Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Lifted By $442,076 Its General Mtrs Co (GM) Stake

Highvista Strategies Llc increased Kellogg Co (K) stake by 92.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highvista Strategies Llc acquired 6,300 shares as Kellogg Co (K)’s stock declined 1.97%. The Highvista Strategies Llc holds 13,100 shares with $752,000 value, up from 6,800 last quarter. Kellogg Co now has $21.29B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 714,897 shares traded. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has declined 18.38% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.38% the S&P500. Some Historical K News: 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG CO – QTRLY REPORTED NET SALES $3,401 MLN VS $3,248 MLN LAST YEAR; 03/05/2018 – Cereal maker Kellogg’s sales rise 5 pct, top estimates; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Kellogg Co.’s $1B Sr. Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Exercises Option to Acquire Stake in Tolaram Africa Foods; 15/05/2018 – KELLOGG K.N. SAYS VENEZUELA MANUFACTURING PLANT “SEIZED BY GOVERNMENT”; 27/04/2018 – Kellogg Declares Dividend of 54c; 03/05/2018 – KELLOGG EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Kellogg Reaffirms Full-Year Guidance; 15/05/2018 – Maduro seizes Kellogg plant after it leaves Venezuela due to crisis

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased General Mtrs Co (GM) stake by 63.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company acquired 11,948 shares as General Mtrs Co (GM)’s stock rose 4.10%. The Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company holds 30,820 shares with $1.14 million value, up from 18,872 last quarter. General Mtrs Co now has $51.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 3.17 million shares traded. General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) has risen 7.09% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.09% the S&P500. Some Historical GM News: 05/04/2018 – GM Workers Trash Korea CEO Office After Company Holds Back Bonus; 22/03/2018 – THIAM:1Q WILL BE PROFITABLE FOR GM,LESS THAN THOUGHT AFTER 6WKS; 07/03/2018 – GM SAYS JAN-FEB CHINA VEHICLE SALES +12 PCT Y/Y, VS -14.8 PCT YEAR EARLIER; 26/03/2018 – ENGLE SAYS GM KOREA TO FILE BANKRUPTCY SHOULD UNION NOT MAKE CONCESSIONS BY APRIL 20 – UNION; 09/05/2018 – DUE DILLEGENCE SHOWS GM KOREA CAN SURVIVE LONG TERM WITH NEW MODELS, CUTS IN FIXED COSTS – S.KOREA; 30/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Hires RSA Vet As New Enterprise Cybersecurity GM; 09/03/2018 – Nick Eardley: Scottish Government sources say document confirms power grab in significant areas like agriculture, fisheries, GM; 06/03/2018 – California DMV: GM Cruise February 20, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ General Motors Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GM); 09/04/2018 – Enel to Sell Power From Its First Wind Farm in U.S. State of Illinois to Bloomberg and General Motors

Among 5 analysts covering Kellogg (NYSE:K), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Kellogg has $7100 highest and $4900 lowest target. $62.80’s average target is 0.46% above currents $62.51 stock price. Kellogg had 8 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) rating on Friday, August 2. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $6500 target. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Buckingham Research. The stock of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Friday, April 5. The rating was downgraded by Argus Research on Monday, June 24 to “Buy”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Consumer Edge Research.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 12 insider sales for $68.43 million activity. $6.32 million worth of Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) was sold by KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold K shares while 186 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 288.44 million shares or 0.49% less from 289.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America accumulated 723 shares. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.04% or 292,723 shares. Old Republic Intll holds 1.22% of its portfolio in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 792,000 shares. Nomura Incorporated owns 32,318 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins owns 3.98M shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) for 4,709 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 20.15 million shares stake. Us Savings Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 100,059 shares. Strs Ohio stated it has 43,376 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 771,882 were reported by Tiaa Cref. Jnba Financial Advsrs invested in 299 shares or 0% of the stock. Corda Invest Management Ltd Com holds 327,854 shares. Highvista Strategies Lc has invested 0.61% in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Lord Abbett Ltd Co has 0.03% invested in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K). Barbara Oil reported 17,500 shares stake.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased S&P Global Inc stake by 1,848 shares to 13,789 valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) stake by 4,744 shares and now owns 23,215 shares. Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold GM shares while 267 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 247 raised stakes. 1.16 billion shares or 9.06% more from 1.06 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peoples Services Corp reported 100 shares stake. Tradewinds Limited Liability Com holds 0% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) or 136 shares. Knott David M has invested 0.07% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Waters Parkerson Communication Ltd Liability Co invested in 10,752 shares. Estabrook Mngmt accumulated 1,585 shares or 0% of the stock. Shufro Rose And Limited Liability holds 171,263 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0.34% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) for 2.00 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested 0.75% in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.17% stake. Cambridge Invest holds 120,473 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.11% invested in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM). Park Circle accumulated 99,100 shares or 2.6% of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 13,825 shares. 282,932 were reported by Nikko Asset Americas. Pointstate Limited Partnership holds 0.69% or 945,724 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering General Motors (NYSE:GM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. General Motors has $6800 highest and $44 lowest target. $53.33’s average target is 46.79% above currents $36.33 stock price. General Motors had 7 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Citigroup.

