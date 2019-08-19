Highvista Strategies Has Lowered Its Realpage (RP) Position as Share Price Declined; As Mednax (MD) Stock Declined, Shareholder Eagle Boston Investment Management Has Lowered Position

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $62.51. About 186,115 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q EPS 9c-EPS 11c; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Mednax Inc (MD) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 15,195 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.06% . The institutional investor held 65,892 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 million, down from 81,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Mednax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $22.24. About 186,067 shares traded. MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) has declined 42.54% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.54% the S&P500. Some Historical MD News: 26/04/2018 – Mednax Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – MEDNAX, CARLYLE, TPG AND HELLMAN & FRIEDMAN DECLINED TO COMMENT; 26/04/2018 – SEVERAL PE LOOKING AT MEDNAX HAVE PUT `PENCILS DOWN’: DEALREP; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHILDREN’S EYE CARE, LLC, A PRIVATE PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX BUYS PEDIATRIC OPHTHALMOLOGY PRACTICE IN WASHINGTON; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS ALSO SHORT ENVISION HEALTHCARE, MEDNAX: CNBC; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.04 TO $1.09, EST. $1.07; 30/04/2018 – MEDNAX 1Q ADJ EPS 89C, EST. 86C; 21/03/2018 – MEDNAX INC – DEAL WAS A CASH TRANSACTION AND IT IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS; 30/04/2018 – Mednax 1Q Net $63.4M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,000 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.