Highvista Strategies Has Lifted Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake by $2.28 Million as Share Value Rose; Highlander Capital Management Has Raised Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Holding by $333,700; Stock Price Rose

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 709.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 32,640 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The hedge fund held 37,240 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.63M, up from 4,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.77. About 24.21M shares traded or 166.97% up from the average. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S GOVERNMENT WOULD START NEW TALKS WITH REFINERS, OIL PRODUCERS IF A NEW FUEL PRICE AGREEMENT IS REQUIRED AFTER JUNE -ENERGY MIN; 04/04/2018 – MIDSTATES PETROLEUM – AS PER SALE AGREEMENT, CO’S UNIT TO SELL SUBSTANTIALLY ALL ITS WELLS, RELATED LEASES LOCATED IN ANADARKO BASIN IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE AL WALKER SEES SERVICE COSTS RISING 10-15 PERCENT IN DELAWARE PORTION OF PERMIAN BASIN THIS YEAR; 18/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Anadarko seeks to raise $14-$15 bln for Mozambique LNG project; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO: NO INTENTION OF INCREASING ACTIVITY AT CURRENT PRICES; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN

Highlander Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 3550% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc bought 7,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,300 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.44. About 8.78M shares traded or 23.86% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q EPS 26c; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION WILL ADD NEW PLAYER MODES TO GAMES IN FORTNITE WAKE; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC – FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE WERE $0.78; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Lifts Activision Citing Benefits of Tax Overhaul — Market Talk; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard NamesDaniel Cherry as Chief Marketing Officer; 14/05/2018 – The Call of Duty™ Endowment Opens Its 2018 “Seal of Distinction” Submissions for U.S. and U.K. Organizations; 20/03/2018 – S&P Raises Ratings on Activision, Including Corporate Credit Rating, to ‘BBB+’ From ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard reports 15.7 pct rise in adjusted revenue

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 95 investors sold APC shares while 261 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 391.08 million shares or 6.52% less from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 15,835 were reported by Bridges Inv Management. Miller Howard Ny has 27,874 shares. Haverford holds 3,993 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 92,736 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Pillar Pacific Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.56% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 71,322 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 1.10 million shares or 0.62% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0.04% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc owns 965,875 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Lp has invested 0.43% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Proshare Limited Com holds 0.03% or 81,632 shares. Price Michael F reported 150,000 shares. 841,625 were accumulated by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Tctc Hldgs Ltd reported 0.18% stake. 216,026 are held by Stifel Fincl. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communications holds 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) or 9,755 shares.