Highvista Strategies Has Increased Position in Universal Hlth Svcs (UHS) as Stock Price Rose; As Pepsico Cmn (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Jbf Capital Has Boosted Its Stake by $2.38 Million

Jbf Capital Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. Cmn (PEP) by 1300% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 21,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. Cmn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $133.74. About 3.95M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – CEO SAYS BEYOND TRADEMARK PEPSI, N.AMERICA BEVERAGES IS PERFORMING REASONABLY WELL IN THE CONTEXT OF COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 17/04/2018 – Global Fruit Juice Market Study 2018-2023 with Coca Cola and PepsiCo Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (UHS) by 140% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The hedge fund held 4,800 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $642,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $144.23. About 461,768 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q NET REV. $2.69B, EST. $2.75B; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 22/05/2018 – Universal Health Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump warns Iran not to re-start nuke program; 08/05/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Universal Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Rev $2.69B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd holds 0.02% or 218,471 shares. 19,683 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 37,474 shares. Howe Rusling invested in 0% or 16 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 31,672 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 10,645 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Llc invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Eqis accumulated 2,541 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). 1St Source Commercial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 2,363 shares. D E Shaw And Company holds 10,519 shares. Pettee Inc accumulated 5,530 shares. Dupont Capital Corporation holds 0.05% or 16,809 shares in its portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De accumulated 16,031 shares. Arizona State Retirement System owns 64,582 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur reported 0.88% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moody Bancorp Tru Division holds 120,918 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Moreover, Gfs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.69% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jupiter Asset Management Limited has 173,780 shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 6.85M shares. Maine-based Vigilant Mngmt Limited Co has invested 2.22% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.26% or 684,040 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Management has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Intact Investment Mngmt holds 57,100 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt holds 0.02% or 630 shares in its portfolio. Lincoln reported 0.05% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Financial Counselors accumulated 266,254 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt Inc owns 40,827 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).