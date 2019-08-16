Highvista Strategies Has Increased Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding by $426,000; Market Value Rose; Nuveen Asset Management Has Upped Kroger Co (KR) Holding by $3.74 Million

Nuveen Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 13.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc bought 155,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 1.28 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.42M, up from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.23. About 8.95M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – TOTAL SALES, EXCLUDING FUEL AND THE 53RD WEEK, INCREASED 2.7% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OVER THE SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Kroger Completes Sale of Convenience Store Business to EG Group; 09/03/2018 – KROGER-CINCINNATI/DAYTON DIVISION AGREEMENT RAISES STARTING WAGES TO AT LEAST $10/HOUR,ACCELERATES WAGE PROGRESSIONS TO $11/HOUR AFTER 1 YR OF SERVICE; 15/03/2018 – Kroger Declares Regular 12.5c Di; 16/04/2018 – Tune into @PowerLunch at 1p ET: Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen will join @SaraEisen and @MelissaLeeCNBC; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there are no talks; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 11/05/2018 – Nathan’s Famous® and Kroger Team Up to Make Donation to Mason Youth Organization; 27/04/2018 – Kroger Celebrates Zero Hunger | Zero Waste Progress; 23/03/2018 – Supermarket News: No truth to Kroger-Target merger talks

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company's stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $131.39. About 501,099 shares traded or 6.89% up from the average. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Jeff Auxier Comments on Kroger Co. – Yahoo Finance" on August 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: "Home Chef Announces Move to New State-of-the-Art Production Center in San Bernardino County – PRNewswire" published on August 01, 2019, Profitconfidential.com published: "Charlotteâ€™s Web Holdings Inc: Stock Price Up 77% in 2019, Q2 Revenue Growth of 45% – Profit Confidential" on August 15, 2019.

Nuveen Asset Management Llc, which manages about $18.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 12,596 shares to 49,040 shares, valued at $5.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cap Growth Et by 154,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05 million shares, and cut its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $107,437 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowgrass (Us) Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 4.90M shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 356,949 shares. Court Place Advisors Limited Company holds 0.26% or 25,802 shares. Td Asset invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag reported 0.06% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 366,481 shares. Hbk Investments Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 87,995 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested 0.03% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Calamos Advsr Lc reported 198,437 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 23,801 shares. Manchester Capital Ltd Liability Co holds 4,506 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 506 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Com reported 6.15M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Limited Liability Corp reported 788 shares.

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Jazz Pharmaceuticals beats by $0.62, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha" on February 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "JAZZ vs. PCRX: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq" published on May 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Jazz's Xyrem Follow-On Drug Succeeds in Phase III Study – Nasdaq" on March 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests has invested 0.04% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Goldman Sachs Group Inc owns 608,321 shares. The New York-based Element Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Moreover, Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Putnam Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 1.28M shares. Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). American Century Cos owns 132,741 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Reilly Advsr Ltd, a California-based fund reported 23 shares. 9,200 were accumulated by Numerixs Invest Techs. C Ww Wide Gru A S, Denmark-based fund reported 29,774 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 34 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Llc holds 0.2% or 15,412 shares. Moreover, Pinebridge LP has 0.29% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 98,388 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 602,078 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp reported 12,994 shares.