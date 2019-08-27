Highvista Strategies Has Increased Its Anthem (ANTM) Position; Cass Information Systems (CASS) Has 1.26 Sentiment

Cass Information Systems Inc (CASS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -5.66, from 6.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 48 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 38 reduced and sold their holdings in Cass Information Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 7.22 million shares, down from 14.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cass Information Systems Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 33 Increased: 34 New Position: 14.

Highvista Strategies Llc increased Anthem Inc (ANTM) stake by 133.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Highvista Strategies Llc acquired 1,200 shares as Anthem Inc (ANTM)’s stock rose 13.00%. The Highvista Strategies Llc holds 2,100 shares with $603,000 value, up from 900 last quarter. Anthem Inc now has $65.14 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.25% or $5.86 during the last trading session, reaching $254.65. About 1.08M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 24/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Riggs Community Health Center Announce Increased Access to Affordable Health Care; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES 2018 ADJ EPS OVER $15.30, SAW OVER $15, EST. $15.13; 25/04/2018 – Anthem boosted by move away from Obamacare exchanges; 01/05/2018 – Fitch: Anthem’s ‘BBB’ Senior Debt Rating Was Also Affirmed; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM 1Q ADJ EPS $5.41, EST. $4.85

The stock decreased 1.99% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $49.29. About 15,835 shares traded. Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) has declined 8.87% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.87% the S&P500.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company has market cap of $714.18 million. It operates through two divisions, Information Services and Banking Services. It has a 23.94 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc. holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Cass Information Systems, Inc. for 80,829 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc owns 1.14 million shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Riverbridge Partners Llc has 0.33% invested in the company for 363,139 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Llc has invested 0.32% in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, a Nebraska-based fund reported 12,484 shares.

