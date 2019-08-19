Highvista Strategies Has Increased Anthem (ANTM) Position by $344,400 as Valuation Rose; Intuit (INTU) Market Value Rose While Earnest Partners Trimmed by $18.19 Million Its Holding

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 2,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,357 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 10/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board; 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Missouri Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care Costs; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 11/04/2018 – Football Rumors: Bengals Ask Eric Reid About Anthem Kneeling; 01/05/2018 – ANTHEM BUYS INDUSTRIAL PROPERTIES IN CALGARY; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 18.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 69,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 299,855 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.39M, down from 369,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 1.06M shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 21/05/2018 – Intuit Inc expected to post earnings of $4.68 a share – Earnings Preview; 28/04/2018 – Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and founding CEO of PayPal: Bitcoin is the greatest scam in history:; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES INTUIT SR UNSECURED TO A3 FROM Baa1; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 6,061 shares to 530,445 shares, valued at $96.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE) by 9,326 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,630 shares, and has risen its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM).