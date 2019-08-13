Highvista Strategies Has Boosted Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Holding; Exelon (EXC) Holder Dupont Capital Management Decreased Stake by $2.98 Million

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.12. About 119,976 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 01/05/2018 – JAZZ XYREM SNDA FOR CATAPLEXY IN PEDIATRIC NARCOLEPSY; 11/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 01/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Submits Supplemental New Drug Application for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) to Treat Cataplexy and Excessive; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 EPS $6.60-EPS $7.70; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMA SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.75 TO $13.25, EST. $12.82; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals 1Q EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $12.75-$13.25; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE); 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Jazz Pharma

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 59,654 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 325,131 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.30 million, down from 384,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $45.35. About 1.64M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Benefit, Electric Power Best in 22.5 Yrs; 01/05/2018 – Exelon Corporation Declares Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Exelon Corp. CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 12/04/2018 – NEW JERSEY SENATE PASSES BILL AIDING PSEG, EXELON NUKE PLANTS; 14/05/2018 – Applications are Open for Future STEM Stars! Sign Up for the 2018 ComEd lcebox Derby Competition Before it Closes; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS DRESDEN 2 REACTOR POWER TO 84% FROM 100%: NRC; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Exelon Plans $28.8 Billion in Capital Spending Between 2018 and 2021, an Industrial Info News Alert; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC

More notable recent Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Cavion, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Jazz’s Xyrem Follow-On Drug Succeeds in Phase III Study – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Why Jazz (JAZZ) Is a Great Growth Stock – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold JAZZ shares while 91 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 48.59 million shares or 5.18% less from 51.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 6,815 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Company invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Kansas-based Kornitzer Cap Management Ks has invested 0.04% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Regions Financial stated it has 736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Eqis Management has 0.15% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0% or 15,800 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Grp Inc has 0% invested in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) for 2,513 shares. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 138,656 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 166,483 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Connor Clark Lunn Inv holds 5,925 shares. Somerset Tru Co owns 579 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Maverick Ltd owns 39,040 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Delaware-based fund reported 23,210 shares. Viking Investors Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.52% or 635,736 shares.

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Plunging Interest Rates Have Utilities Back in the Spotlight: 4 Top Buys – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “U.S. DOE Awards Grant to ComEd, Partners to Advance â€œEnergy Internetâ€ – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Exelon Has Hit The Regulatory Jackpot – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark Inc stated it has 0.07% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 1.41 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Board has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Miles Cap Inc reported 0.2% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Montag A And Assocs Inc holds 36,334 shares. Daiwa Sb has invested 0.05% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 56,694 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd reported 0% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). D L Carlson Group, New Hampshire-based fund reported 64,513 shares. Royal London Asset accumulated 0% or 384,583 shares. Hsbc Plc reported 0.14% stake. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.68% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 334,530 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 21,000 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. World Invsts holds 0.02% or 1.71M shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs Lc has 335 shares for 0% of their portfolio.