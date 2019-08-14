Highvista Strategies Has Boosted Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $509,600; Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Cut Its Waters Corp. (WAT) Position by $1.22 Million

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corp. (WAT) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,876 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 115,938 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.18M, down from 120,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Waters Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $7.08 during the last trading session, reaching $201. About 342,263 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 04/04/2018 – St Thomas Source: Seasonal Prohibition Begins on Fishing for Mutton and Lane Snapper in Caribbean Federal Waters; 19/03/2018 – Kona Gold Solutions, Inc. Announces New Distribution Partner for Its HighDrate CBD Energy Waters; 14/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement on Senate Passage of Harmful Dodd-Frank Rollback Bill; 15/03/2018 – Arbor Day Foundation and Publix Collaborating to Protect the Natural Waters of Florida; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Net $112M; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 27/04/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America Expands ReadyRefresh(SM) Beverage Delivery Service to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp Sees FY18 EPS $8.10-EPS $8.30; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $421.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $161.98. About 15.30 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB 603881.SS SAYS IT PLANS TO COOPERATE WITH ALIBABA TO BUILD FIVE DATA CENTRE PROJECTS; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 17/04/2018 – PRENETICS SAYS DNAFIT WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba to invest additional $2 bln in Lazada, replaces CEO; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba EVP and co-founder Joseph Tsai warned that major U.S. industries are already hurting from the tariff standoff; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online marketplace; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA for Core Commerce $3.54B; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $585.75 million and $769.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB) by 1,556 shares to 61,097 shares, valued at $12.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 3,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lowe Brockenbrough And owns 1,528 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa holds 0.07% or 1,682 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 85,362 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) or 100 shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability accumulated 920 shares. Horizon Invests Lc has 985 shares. Moreover, Heritage Wealth Advisors has 0% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Prelude Cap Llc reported 0.01% stake. 13,445 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Hightower Advsr Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 35,305 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 20,596 shares. Moreover, Linscomb And Williams has 0.05% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 2,413 shares. 1,148 are owned by Ibm Retirement Fund. The California-based Personal Cap Advsr has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

