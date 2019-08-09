Highvista Strategies Cut Realpage (RP) Holding by $510,000 as Market Value Declined; Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $380,400 as Market Valuation Declined

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49 million, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 160,217 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – CASH PORTION OF TRANSACTION WAS FINANCED FROM COMPANY’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.44, REV VIEW $844.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q REV. $201.3M, EST. $201.0M; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 17/04/2018 – Single Family Housing Leader HomeRiver Group Selects RealPage’s Propertyware Platform; 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 17.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 4,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 22,327 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80 million, down from 27,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $300.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 5.58 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Unveils Plan To More Than Double Earnings And Cash Flow By 2025 — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project with Creation of a New Joint Venture; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery to perform work on coker; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS DOES NOT SEE ENOUGH INCENTIVES TO GROW CARBON CAPTURE AND SEQUESTRATION IN MARKETPLACE; 30/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281344 – EXXON MOBIL BAYTOWN REFINERY; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.19% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Nomura Holdg Inc holds 29,510 shares. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 3,486 shares. Elm Advisors Limited reported 3,530 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Mechanics Bancorp Tru Department reported 137,038 shares. Moreover, Crossvault Capital Mngmt Lc has 0.98% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jump Trading Ltd Liability invested in 10,794 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Hayek Kallen Invest holds 2.89% or 55,175 shares. Virtu Ltd Liability Co holds 18,574 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. American Money Mgmt Ltd Com invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation owns 475,459 shares. Fiduciary Serv Of The Southwest Tx invested 1.41% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 36,587 are owned by Bangor Commercial Bank. Daiwa Sb Invs has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Co stated it has 0.27% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Imagine Owning Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) And Wondering If The 24% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Exxon: Expect Additional Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “New Orleans May Face Daunting Tropical Storm, More Flooding This Week – Benzinga” published on July 10, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon and Chevron Sank After Reporting Q2 Earnings – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14 billion and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stockbridge Prtnrs Llc accumulated 3.70M shares. First Personal Fin invested in 238 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 0.03% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.02% stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc reported 4,857 shares. Northern Corporation reported 378,112 shares. Cwm Limited Com holds 57 shares. Waddell And Reed Inc accumulated 510,853 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Synovus Fin Corp owns 157 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Diker Limited Com has 76,500 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Hldgs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.35% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% or 3,896 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Dorsey And Whitney Tru Co Lc holds 0.04% or 4,622 shares in its portfolio.

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 3,000 shares to 4,700 shares, valued at $672,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 6,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

