Highvista Strategies Cut Position in Realpage (RP) by $510,000 as Market Value Declined; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holder Brookstone Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Highvista Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 12.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.49M, down from 66,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.87. About 67,360 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 14.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE TO BUY CLICKPAY; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $0.38 TO $0.44; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 20/04/2018 – RealPage to Acquire ClickPay for $218.5 Million; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C; 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 8.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 2,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 29,473 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, down from 32,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $120.46. About 1.07M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

More news for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were recently published by: Fool.com, which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” and published on June 10, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bontempo Ohly Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 21,171 shares or 1.6% of the stock. Dodge & Cox reported 131,825 shares. Argi Investment Serv Lc reported 38,152 shares stake. Pro Inc owns 270 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab holds 2.16M shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Lc accumulated 6.07 million shares. Lvm Mgmt Ltd Mi holds 21,733 shares or 0.52% of its portfolio. 3,665 are owned by S R Schill & Associate. Moreover, Roosevelt Gru has 0.1% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Allstate holds 170,894 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Catalyst Capital Advisors Ltd Llc invested 0.27% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ccm Inv Advisers Ltd accumulated 128,738 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership holds 511,495 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability invested in 0.16% or 12,833 shares. Atlantic Union Bank Corporation invested in 0.27% or 9,470 shares.

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50M and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,779 shares to 7,957 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS) by 14,293 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Highvista Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $122.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1,200 shares to 2,100 shares, valued at $603,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Hlth Svcs Inc (NYSE:UHS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Capital Management Lc has 0.21% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 496,022 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 438,962 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated Inc has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Cap Intll owns 1.16M shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 605 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 17,736 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. D E Shaw holds 25,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd owns 4,492 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co owns 11,352 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. The California-based Ami Asset has invested 0.92% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Synovus Fincl Corporation invested in 157 shares. 2.49 million were accumulated by Putnam Ltd Co. Cypress Mngmt Llc (Wy) has invested 0.48% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Brown Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 27,431 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Echo Street Management Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 854,444 shares.

More notable recent RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Shareholders Are Thrilled That The RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) Share Price Increased 290% – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “RealPage (RP) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ritter Pharmaceuticals Hosts Conference Call on August 7, 2019 to Highlight Recent Lactose Intolerance Market Research Findings – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is RealPage, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RP) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Zuckerberg Sells Shares of Facebook – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.