Highvista Strategies Continues to Hold Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); Tobam Raised Holding in Macy’s (M) as Stock Declined

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 11,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01M, up from 8,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $156.18. About 12.22M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 10/04/2018 – Dubai’s Alibabacoin says Alibaba has no monopoly on ‘magic’ name; 31/05/2018 – That announcement followed the company earlier raising $600 million in funds from Alibaba, Suning.com and Temasek; 28/05/2018 – ALI HEALTH TO BUY ASSETS FROM ALIBABA UNIT FOR HK$10.6B; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 10/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Jack Ma urges Trump and Xi to back away from trade war; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 17/04/2018 – Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 08/03/2018 – Barchart Expands FinTech Exchange Conference to Two Days; 06/03/2018 – SAIC TO DEEPEN COOPERATION WITH ALIBABA ON CAR-SHARING PLATFORM

Tobam increased its stake in Macy’s Inc (M) by 121.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tobam bought 313,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 571,974 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.75M, up from 258,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tobam who had been investing in Macy’s Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.41% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $19.92. About 4.92 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY REVIEW IS FOCUSED MAINLY ON LORD & TAYLOR; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of MSBAM 2016-C29; 20/03/2018 – Macy’s has a lofty goal for its private-label business. Here’s why; 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 23/04/2018 – DJ Macy’s Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (M); 16/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up After Macy’s Report — Consumer Roundup; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of COMM 2012-CCRE1; 19/03/2018 – MACY’S INC – AN AUGMENTED REALITY FURNITURE SHOPPING EXPERIENCE WILL BE INCORPORATED INTO MACY’S APP WITH A ROLLOUT BEGINNING IN APRIL; 08/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Macy’s sets final day for downtown Cincinnati store; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC SAYS MOST OF THE BENEFITS OF ITS STRATEGIC INITIATIVES TO BE SEEN IN SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR – CONF CALL

Tobam, which manages about $5.57B and $1.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 48,151 shares to 131,555 shares, valued at $39.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 157,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 116,202 shares, and cut its stake in P G & E Corp (NYSE:PCG).