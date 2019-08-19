Highvista Strategies Boosted Stake in Hca Healthcare (HCA); Srs Investment Management Trimmed Position in Tripadvisor (TRIP) by $40.83 Million as Shares Declined

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 157.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The hedge fund held 4,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $639,000, up from 1,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $125.26. About 439,568 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 07/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Smashes Fundraising Goal for March of Dimes Walk for Babies; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08

Srs Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 47.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc sold 800,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The hedge fund held 871,205 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.82M, down from 1.67M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 988,191 shares traded. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 16/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Joins the Yext PowerListings® Network; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor ‘Incrementally Positive’ About 2018 Revenue Prospects; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR BUYS BOKUN,; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 16/05/2018 – Zemi Beach House Adds 2018 TripAdvisor Awards to a Long List of Coveted Accolades; 31/05/2018 – THE KUNLUN JING AN EARNS 2018 TRIPADVISOR CERTIFICATE OF EXCELLENCE; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor, Inc. Earnings Press Release Available on Company’s Investor Relations Site; 09/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Books Promising Earnings, but Can It Last? — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – U.S. FCC fines Florida $120 million in ‘robocall’ case

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCA Holdings EPS misses by $0.26, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “HCA Healthcare looks to raise nearly $5B – Houston Business Journal” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medicare Update Puts Hospitals in Bulls’ Crosshairs – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement holds 51,514 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 125 shares. 28,120 were accumulated by Cibc Asset Mngmt. Andra Ap has 93,200 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Veritable Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 4,973 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.08% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Highvista Strategies Llc owns 0.52% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 4,900 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 686,973 shares. Sivik Health Ltd Liability accumulated 60,000 shares or 2.88% of the stock. Ftb Advisors owns 900 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts Corp has invested 0.18% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.13% or 3.22 million shares. Hsbc Holding Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Archon Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 72,000 shares or 1.98% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock.

Srs Investment Management Llc, which manages about $3.65B and $4.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.04M shares to 6.92 million shares, valued at $227.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avis Budget Group Inc (NASDAQ:CAR) by 4.19 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Southwest Airlines Will Resume Hawaii Expansion in 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “You Should Use Your Travel Rewards Every Year. Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on July 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TripAdvisor’s Investor Presentation: Calling Out Google and Predicting Growth Ahead – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s How to Pay for Your Honeymoon With Travel Rewards – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “S&P 500 Movers: KHC, AMD – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.