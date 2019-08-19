Highvista Strategies Boosted Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) Position by $426,000; Stock Rose; Encompass Capital Advisors Has Increased World Fuel Svcs (INT) Position by $6.51 Million; Stock Price Rose

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 61.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 232,636 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 611,344 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.66M, up from 378,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.78% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $37.6. About 343,049 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 176.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The hedge fund held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $672,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $134.83. About 246,118 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 31/05/2018 – New Survey Highlights Lack of Awareness of Neurologic Effects Related to Excessive Sleepiness in Patients with Obstructive Sleep Apnea; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE $6.60-$7.70; 08/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 25/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 16/03/2018 – Jazz Pharma Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL NET PRODUCT SALES $1,865 MLN -$1,910 MLN; 01/05/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS SUBMITS SNDA FOR XYREM® (SODIUM OXYBATE) T

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 356,136 shares to 675,400 shares, valued at $68.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 350,726 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,390 shares, and cut its stake in Tellurian Inc New.

