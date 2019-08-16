Hightower Advisors Upped Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding By $8.11 Million; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Raised Synovus Finl (SNV) Position

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) stake by 375.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc acquired 112,682 shares as Omnicom Group Inc (OMC)’s stock rose 1.58%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 142,682 shares with $10.41M value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Omnicom Group Inc now has $16.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.94% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $77.17. About 805,040 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 01/05/2018 – Omnicom Named to Forbes 2018 America’s Best Employers List; 09/05/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Taps Al Merry for Executive Creative Director Role; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Rev $3.63B; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom at Group Meeting Hosted By Huber Research Today; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom Returns to Revenue Growth — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp increased Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) stake by 172.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp acquired 312,980 shares as Synovus Finl Corp (SNV)’s stock rose 5.53%. The Stieven Capital Advisors Lp holds 494,463 shares with $16.99M value, up from 181,483 last quarter. Synovus Finl Corp now has $5.61B valuation. The stock increased 4.98% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 1.04M shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500.

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IWR) stake by 6,297 shares to 423,992 valued at $22.87 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) stake by 3,407 shares and now owns 4,264 shares. Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Omnicom Group has $88 highest and $84 lowest target. $85’s average target is 10.15% above currents $77.17 stock price. Omnicom Group had 5 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) rating on Monday, July 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $8600 target. BMO Capital Markets maintained Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) rating on Wednesday, April 17. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $88 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund invested in 0.04% or 470,300 shares. Century Incorporated stated it has 9,417 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 284,909 were accumulated by Natl Pension Serv. Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.02% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Comerica Bancshares reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division accumulated 0% or 158 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 0% or 170 shares. Moreover, Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.05% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Rmb Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Nuwave Investment Mgmt Llc holds 3,972 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 36,201 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 1.10M shares. Kansas-based Cognios Cap Lc has invested 0.76% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Northern invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Asset Management One has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

