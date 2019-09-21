Hightower Advisors Upped Its Mplx LP (MPLX) Position by $963,936; Usca Ria Raised Stake in Exelon (EXC) as Market Value Declined

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 30,123 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 348,348 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.21M, up from 318,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $30.06. About 2.86 million shares traded or 9.62% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE VIEW; 30/04/2018 – MPLX 1Q ADJ EBITDA $762M, EST. $723.6M; 30/04/2018 – Fitch: MPLX and Andeavor Logistics Not Impacted by Announced Merger of Sponsors; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 16/03/2018 – MPLX LP – PARTNERSHIP EXPECTS FERC REVISIONS TO HAVE A DE MINIMIS EFFECT ON EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON TO REVIEW MPLX, ANDEAVOR MLP STATUS AFTER DEAL CLOSES; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 28.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 9,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 44,469 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 34,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $48.45. About 6.75M shares traded or 13.54% up from the average. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 15/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP – DEAL TO SUPPLY GRIDSTAR LITHIUM ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEM TO COMED; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S NINE MILE POINT 1 REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 14/05/2018 – EXELON RAISES NINE MILE POINT 2 TO 4% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 29/05/2018 – Exelon Statement on DOJ and FERC Filing in Illinois Future Energy Jobs Act Lawsuit; 22/03/2018 – EXELON’S LASALLE 1 REACTOR CUT TO 24% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – EXELON CORP EXC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $44; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BYRON 1 REACTOR POWER TO 72% FROM 100%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – EXELON GENERATION SAYS FILED WITH ISO NEW ENGLAND INC TO RETIRE MYSTIC GENERATING STATION’S UNITS 7, 8, 9, AND JET UNIT ON JUNE 1, 2022; 16/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Exelon; 24/05/2018 – Exelon says 3 U.S. nuclear plants did not clear PJM capacity auction

More notable recent Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Exelon’s (NYSE:EXC) 45% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Adobe, Apple, AT&T, Chewy, Corning, Dow, FedEx, NCR, Square, Tellurian, Zscaler, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amgen, BorgWarner, Chipotle, Cree, Dollar General, Exelon, PDC Energy, Verizon, Zynga and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About Exelon Corporation’s (NYSE:EXC) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Johns Hopkins, McCormick ink solar energy deal with Constellation – Baltimore Business Journal” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold EXC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 734.48 million shares or 1.02% less from 742.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Fin Advisory Serv Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Girard Ptnrs Limited owns 0.05% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 5,922 shares. Tortoise Limited Liability invested in 634 shares. M&T Bank & Trust, a New York-based fund reported 180,617 shares. Tci Wealth Inc has 1,337 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cambridge Invest Advisors reported 0.05% stake. 99,366 are held by Allstate. Rothschild Invest Il, Illinois-based fund reported 35,762 shares. 14,128 are owned by Keybank Association Oh. Kopp Investment Ltd Com holds 10,154 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning holds 19,465 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd reported 16,625 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.17% or 14.44 million shares. Burke Herbert Bankshares Tru reported 0.25% stake. Carlson Cap Lp owns 0.52% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 723,081 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,427 shares to 9,445 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 49,836 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 633,465 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.16 million activity. The insider Peiffer Garry L. bought 18,000 shares worth $488,646. Another trade for 42,600 shares valued at $1.16M was made by Heminger Gary R. on Wednesday, August 7.

More notable recent MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “America Is Becoming the New King of the Oil Market – Motley Fool” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MPLX LP (MPLX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MPLX LP Announces Final Results of Note Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “MPLX LP Announces Successful Early Note Exchange Tender Period… – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 06, 2019.