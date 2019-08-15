Hightower Advisors Upped Its Consolidated Edison (ED) Position by $3.66 Million; Mastercard (MA) Stock Rose While Zeke Capital Advisors Cut by $752,705 Its Position

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) by 69.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 43,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 106,403 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.02 million, up from 62,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $86.56. About 179,651 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 20.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc sold 3,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 12,253 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, down from 15,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $271.21. About 871,978 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Wealth holds 1.19% or 16,133 shares in its portfolio. Logan, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 180,449 shares. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Management has invested 1.02% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 1,372 were reported by Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny. Renaissance Technology Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Mcdaniel Terry reported 1,083 shares stake. First Interstate National Bank holds 780 shares. Columbus Hill Capital Lp owns 4.04% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 189,246 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt, Connecticut-based fund reported 22,694 shares. Destination Wealth Mngmt accumulated 138,267 shares or 1.83% of the stock. Moreover, Northeast Management has 0.44% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Altarock Prns Limited reported 396,940 shares or 8.88% of all its holdings. Landscape Cap Limited Liability owns 956 shares. Moreover, Blackhill has 0.81% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 20,000 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 3.32 million shares or 0.26% of all its holdings.

Zeke Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 10,557 shares to 22,491 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tcf Finl Corp (NYSE:TCB) by 28,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,331 shares, and has risen its stake in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Shares for $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. $413,560 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon on Wednesday, July 31.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Virtu Finl Inc by 66,925 shares to 69,915 shares, valued at $1.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nuveen Amt Free Mun Cr Inc F (NVG) by 178,420 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 279,656 shares, and cut its stake in Sailpoint Technlgies Hldgs I.