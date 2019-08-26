Hightower Advisors Trimmed Target (TGT) Stake as Market Valuation Rose; As Ptc Therapeutics (PTCT) Shares Rose, Scopia Capital Management LP Has Raised Its Holding by $17.73 Million

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 9.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 18,148 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 166,163 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.32M, down from 184,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $105.2. About 3.04M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Traffic Rose 3.7%; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CONCLUDES INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 03/04/2018 – Shipt and Target Launch Same-Day Delivery Across the Northwest; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 14/03/2018 – Amazon-owned Whole Foods, Kroger and Target, meanwhile, are investing in some of the same initiatives; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 06/03/2018 – TARGET: WILL OPEN ABOUT 30 STORES THIS YR, MOSTLY SMALL FORMAT; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Same-Store Sales Surpass Expectations

Scopia Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ptc Therapeutics Inc (PTCT) by 29.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scopia Capital Management Lp bought 479,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.70% . The hedge fund held 2.11 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.28M, up from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scopia Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ptc Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 118,572 shares traded. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has risen 30.72% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.72% the S&P500. Some Historical PTCT News: 07/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC PTCT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $31 FROM $30; RATING SECTOR PERFORM; 14/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – PTC Therapeutics 1Q Rev $56.1M; 09/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces R&D Day to Review Multiple Orphan Disorder Programs; 29/05/2018 – D. E. SHAW REPORTS 5.0% PASSIVE STAKE IN PTC THERAPEUTICS; 27/03/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shrs; 06/03/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR $ 0.03; 09/05/2018 – PTC THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.46; 30/04/2018 – PTC Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

Scopia Capital Management Lp, which manages about $7.11B and $2.71B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 2.37 million shares to 2.28M shares, valued at $208.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 3.61M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.22M shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold PTCT shares while 27 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.24 million shares or 22.53% more from 45.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armistice Cap Ltd Llc invested in 400,000 shares. Elk Creek Prns Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.27% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Nomura Inc holds 23,985 shares. Third Security Ltd Liability Corporation has 137,551 shares for 0.77% of their portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Hanseatic Management Serv Inc has 41 shares. Amer Interest Group reported 32,804 shares. Boston Ltd Company stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT). Moody Natl Bank Trust Division accumulated 174 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon Corp holds 301,704 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 396,476 shares. Axon Capital Lp reported 165,800 shares. Fmr Limited Com holds 2.44M shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.9% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) or 1.09 million shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 47,275 shares to 589,751 shares, valued at $52.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 77,638 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

