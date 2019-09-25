Hightower Advisors Trimmed Smith A O (Put) (AOS) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Geo Group New (Put) (GEO) Holding Lifted by Highbridge Capital Management Llc

Highbridge Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (Put) (GEO) by 139.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc bought 280,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.19% . The hedge fund held 481,200 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.11M, up from 200,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Geo Group Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.09. About 1.05 million shares traded or 1.55% up from the average. The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) has declined 30.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.70% the S&P500. Some Historical GEO News: 29/03/2018 – GEOAmey Joint Venture Signs Court Custody and Prisoner Escort Services Contract in Scotland; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q EPS 29c; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group 1Q Net $35M; 06/03/2018 Geo Group Conference Call Set By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 14; 29/03/2018 – GEO GROUP INC – CONTRACT WILL HAVE A BASE TERM OF EIGHT YEARS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 26, 2019 WITH A RENEWAL OPTION PERIOD OF FOUR YEARS; 26/04/2018 – GEO GROUP INC GEO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $2.45 TO $2.53; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.38; 26/04/2018 – GEO Group Sees 2018 EPS $1.27-EPS $1.35; 09/04/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR LOGAN HALL/GEO GROUP AFFECTS 54 IN NEWARK

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Smith A O Corp (Put) (AOS) by 99.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 165,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 1,500 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5,000, down from 166,539 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith A O Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $47.36. About 852,626 shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Adj EPS 60c; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 19/03/2018 – A. O. Smith names Karge president-North America water treatment; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $2.55 TO $2.61/SHR,EST. $2.58; 09/04/2018 – A. O. Smith declares quarterly dividend; 13/04/2018 – WA. STATE WARN NOTICE: A.O. SMITH IN RENTON TO CUT 57 JOBS; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith: Lowe’s Primary Supplier Pact Begins in Mid-August; 23/04/2018 – A. O. Smith Corp expected to post earnings of 58 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 44,500 shares to 19,600 shares, valued at $5.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Opko Health Inc (NYSE:OPK) by 1.04 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 473,198 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (Put) (NYSE:LPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 52 investors sold AOS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 114.51 million shares or 2.85% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Captrust Advisors has invested 0.01% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Ci holds 0% or 15,000 shares. Marietta Invest Prns Limited Liability invested 1.04% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). First Tru Advsr Lp has 383,407 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fort LP has 19,890 shares. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Corp has 313,270 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board accumulated 55,950 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Com, Nebraska-based fund reported 19,311 shares. M&T Bancshares holds 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 8,080 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank stated it has 0% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Oppenheimer And, New York-based fund reported 68,230 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 1,300 shares. Chemical Comml Bank holds 0.07% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 12,500 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks reported 9,065 shares stake.

Analysts await A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 11.48% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.61 per share. AOS’s profit will be $88.78 million for 21.93 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by A. O. Smith Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.48% negative EPS growth.