Hightower Advisors Trimmed Its Position in Bank Amer (Put) (BAC) by $1.62 Million as Market Value Rose; Sherwin (SHW) Stake Maintained by Adams Express Company

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Put) (BAC) by 99.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 1.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 5,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 1.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $250.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $26.88. About 13.95M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 18/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: US gun lobby takes aim at ‘gun-hating’ banks Citi, BofA; 18/04/2018 – BAML names new head of EMEA business; 16/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S RESO PICKS BOFA, CITI, VTB, SBERBANK, RENCAP, DEUTSCHE BANK, SOCGEN TO ARRANGE IPO – TWO BANKING; 01/05/2018 – Teleflex Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP BAC.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $35; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 08/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON TO PARTICIPATE IN BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH 2; 14/05/2018 – U.S. Convertible Bond Sales Drop 8.7% in 2018, BofA Leads

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Sherwin (SHW) by 22.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 24,900 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.73 million, up from 20,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Sherwin for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $525.49. About 147,639 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 2018 EPS EX-VALSPAR COSTS RISING 24% AT MIDPOINT; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $18.35 TO $18.95 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 8,859 shares to 52,062 shares, valued at $8.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paccar Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 41,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,438 shares, and has risen its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp In (NYSE:PEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.42B for 9.74 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) by 28,600 shares to 152,437 shares, valued at $18.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 9,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,400 shares, and cut its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $216,035 activity.