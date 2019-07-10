Hightower Advisors Trimmed By $1.33 Million Its United Technologies (Call) (UTX) Stake; Price Michael F Trimmed By $1.78 Million Its Popular (BPOP) Stake

Price Michael F decreased Popular Inc. (BPOP) stake by 11.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Price Michael F sold 34,300 shares as Popular Inc. (BPOP)’s stock declined 1.46%. The Price Michael F holds 265,700 shares with $13.85M value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Popular Inc. now has $5.31B valuation. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $54.91. About 295,426 shares traded. Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) has risen 19.23% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BPOP News: 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q EPS 89c; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ratings on FirstBank Puerto Rico, OFG Bancorp, Popular Inc; 25/05/2018 – POPULAR INC BPOP.O : COMPASS POINT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR 1Q EPS CONT OPS 89C, EST. 78C; 24/04/2018 – Popular 1Q Net $91.3M; 24/04/2018 – POPULAR INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $393.0 MLN VS $362.1 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Popular Inc. at ‘BB-‘ and Removes Negative Watch; Outlook Stable; 19/04/2018 – POPULAR NAMES BETINA CASTELLVI AS CHIEF SECURITY OFFICER; 09/05/2018 – POPULAR INC. OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 08/05/2018 – Popular, Inc. Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.25 per Common Share

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased United Technologies Corp (Call) (UTX) stake by 99.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 265,266 shares as United Technologies Corp (Call) (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Hightower Advisors Llc holds 400 shares with $2,000 value, down from 265,666 last quarter. United Technologies Corp (Call) now has $110.84B valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $130.54. About 1.89M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 26/04/2018 – Airbus heads for dogfight with UTC over CSeries costs; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.77, EST. $1.52; 12/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Requests Federal Funding for Communications R&D; 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal; 08/03/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Supports India Aviation Skill Development with Newly Certified GTF Engine Courses at Hyderabad Training Center; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 29/05/2018 – Venerable Veneers: Booth Unveils Lighter FLite Series Designed To Help Customers Reduce Weight And Enhance Aircraft Performance; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS ENGINE MAKERS ARE AN AREA TO WATCH, BUT NO IMMEDIATE CONCERN; GE GE.N DOING WELL ON 737 MAX, 777X

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold BPOP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 82.20 million shares or 0.50% less from 82.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Martingale Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 0.48% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Massachusetts Financial Ma holds 0% or 38,247 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 13,015 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment Management, California-based fund reported 829,819 shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of Australia accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.04% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Tudor Invest Et Al invested 0.12% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Stevens Management Lp accumulated 24,295 shares. Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Limited has invested 0.18% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Elm Ridge Limited Liability owns 78,159 shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. Hawaii-based C M Bidwell And Assoc Ltd has invested 0.1% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Aperio Group Ltd Liability Company invested 0.02% in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP). Raging Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 680,000 shares stake. Highstreet Asset Mgmt accumulated 63 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $494,512 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $278,000 was made by SEPULVEDA ELI on Wednesday, January 30. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider MONZON GILBERTO sold $216,512.

Analysts await Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) to report earnings on July, 22. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 38.98% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BPOP’s profit will be $158.50M for 8.37 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.69 actual EPS reported by Popular, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.96% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering United Technologies (NYSE:UTX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. United Technologies had 10 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) rating on Monday, May 20. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $16400 target. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, June 24 to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Friday, January 11 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.50 million activity. Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916 worth of stock or 862 shares. $1.25 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15 million was sold by Dumais Michael R.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 61,298 shares to 214,383 valued at $6.96 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) stake by 10,597 shares and now owns 189,558 shares. Mercury Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) was raised too.

