Hightower Advisors Trimmed Alliant Energy (LNT) Holding by $1.22 Million; Shares Rose; Ormat Technologies (ORA) Stake Boosted by Van Berkom & Associates Inc

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 57.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 24,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 18,536 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $910,000, down from 43,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.92. About 622,977 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 17/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 02/05/2018 – Mark Weber Joins Alliant Employee Benefits; 07/03/2018 – VMD Systems lntegrators Among Alliant 2 Small Business Awardees; 08/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY AND ALLIANT ENERGY TO ADD 470 MW OF WIND CAPACITY IN IOWA; 10/04/2018 – Alliant Energy to deliver federal tax savings to customers; 22/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Chooses D-VAR VVO™ for Distribution Grid Voltage Optimization Project; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP-INCLUDING THE WIND PROJECT, CO PLANS TO INVEST ABOUT $2 BLN IN COST-COMPETITIVE WIND ENERGY ACROSS IOWA & WISCONSIN BY END OF 2020; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Alliant Holdings Term Loan Increase of $310M Boosts Total Credit Facilities and Notes to Nearly $3B; 04/04/2018 – Alliant Acquires Dumortier Risk Management, Inc; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Sees FY18 EPS $2.04-EPS $2.18

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased its stake in Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) by 5.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc bought 16,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.88% . The institutional investor held 321,533 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.38M, up from 305,319 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Ormat Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $73.49. About 97,814 shares traded. Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) has risen 23.10% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORA News: 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES- WILL MAKE REVISIONS TO SAME LINE ITEMS IN CERTAIN QUARTERLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016 AND ITS FY 2016 AND 2015 FINANCIAL STATEMENT; 27/03/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – ENTERS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH AFFILIATES OF ISRAEL’S MIGDAL GROUP TO PROVIDE CO WITH A $100.0 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED LOAN; 22/05/2018 – Ormat Announces Closing of $33.4 Million Partnership Transaction for Tungsten Mountain Geothermal Power Plant; 03/05/2018 – ORMAT TO GET OPIC LOAN OF UP TO $124.7M FOR GEOTHERMAL PLANT; 07/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – UPDATE FULL-YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE TO INCLUDE FINANCIAL CONTRIBUTION OF U.S. GEOTHERMAL’S ASSETS; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – CURRENTLY THERE IS NO PHYSICAL DAMAGE TO PUNA FACILITIES ABOVE-GROUND; 08/05/2018 – Sarulla Geothermal Power Plant Expands to 330 MW With Third and Final Unit Commencing Commercial Operation; 15/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – THERE IS “LOW RISK” OF SURFACE LAVA IMPACTING OR MAKING ITS WAY TO PUNA FACILITY; 16/05/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES – RELATED TO RESTATEMENT OF STATEMENTS, TO MAKE REVISIONS TO ITEMS IN CERTAIN QTRLY FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2016, 2015; 16/04/2018 – ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES INC – ORMAT, THROUGH VIRIDITY, WILL FINANCE, CONSTRUCT, OWN AND OPERATE PROJECTS

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $16.80B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Box Inc by 231,581 shares to 235,281 shares, valued at $4.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTSM) by 111,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Since September 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,009 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold LNT shares while 119 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 176.46 million shares or 0.29% less from 176.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Kansas-based Mariner Lc has invested 0.01% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Reilly Advsrs Limited has 1,173 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Fincl In accumulated 0.1% or 2,500 shares. Bermuda-based Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Zeke Advsr Lc has 5,485 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Liability holds 5,823 shares. Weiss Multi reported 115,000 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 76,243 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legacy Cap Ptnrs accumulated 10,160 shares. Oakworth holds 1,513 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc stated it has 0.2% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.05% or 1.32M shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Hartford Finance Management Inc stated it has 435 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 3.53% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.85 per share. LNT’s profit will be $209.02 million for 15.03 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Alliant Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

