Hightower Advisors Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) Has Increased by $95.19 Million as Market Value Declined; Tieton Capital Management Lowered Its Steelcase (SCS) Holding as Market Value Rose

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 29570.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 857,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 860,455 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.12M, up from 2,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $105.61. About 2.71M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 07/03/2018 – DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR; 23/04/2018 – UPS Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – UPS – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL REVENUE INCREASED 15%; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 30/05/2018 – Explosion at Kentucky UPS facility injures 2 employees; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups KEMET to ‘B+’ On Strong Oper Perf, Lower Leverage; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 19/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Inc CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years

Tieton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (SCS) by 29.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc sold 80,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 195,345 shares of the office equipment and supplies and services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.84 million, down from 275,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Steelcase Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $17.43. About 485,767 shares traded. Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) has risen 25.67% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SCS News: 06/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Steelcase CIO Bets Big on the Connected Office; 02/05/2018 – VP Armbruster Gifts 370 Of Steelcase Inc; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase 4Q EPS 21c; 08/05/2018 – Steelcase Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 15; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE 4Q REV. $772.7M; 15/05/2018 – Contract Furniture & Furnishing Market (2018-2022) in Europe with Haworth, Herman Miller, Kinnarps, Knoll, and Steelcase Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Steelcase Education Announces 4th Annual Active Learning Center Grant Recipients; 20/03/2018 – Steelcase Sees 1Q EPS 12c-EPS 16c; 20/03/2018 – STEELCASE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 12C TO 16C, EST. 19C; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft Highlights Success With Customers Like Steelcase, Chevron and Johnson Control

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (HYMB) by 5,633 shares to 10,723 shares, valued at $614,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (NASDAQ:FULT) by 65,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,631 shares, and cut its stake in Magna Intl Inc (NYSE:MGA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Inv Management Of Virginia Ltd Liability, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,485 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests reported 0.17% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). M&T Comml Bank stated it has 440,072 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 1.01M shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Proshare Limited invested in 0.06% or 84,203 shares. Ftb Advsr owns 3,713 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Tru Na has 0.23% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Harvey Mngmt reported 0.13% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Planning Ltd Company reported 4,450 shares. Highlander Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,125 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Trust Division owns 2,367 shares. Berkshire Hathaway invested 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Sandy Spring National Bank holds 0.13% or 13,202 shares. Hodges Capital Management reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS): Poised For Long-Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Delta Air Lines: Breaking Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Reuters.com published: “NYSE to help Israel create secondary tech stock exchange – Reuters” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Workhorse Group Shares Soared Monday – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Air Capacity Expands With New 15-Plane Order – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 30, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 Cesarone Nando bought $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 150 shares.

Analysts await Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) to report earnings on September, 19. They expect $0.43 EPS, up 19.44% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SCS’s profit will be $50.45M for 10.13 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.15 actual EPS reported by Steelcase Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 186.67% EPS growth.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98M and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Psychemedics Corp (NASDAQ:PMD) by 50,894 shares to 301,282 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Motorcar Parts Of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 27,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 247,189 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluent Inc.