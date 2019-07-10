Hightower Advisors Stake In Marathon Pete (MPC) Was Raised; Royal Gold (RGLD) Share Price Declined While America First Investment Advisors Has Cut Its Holding

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 38.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 136,318 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 489,805 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.30 million, up from 353,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $54.98. About 3.27M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 34.66% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC NOTED RELATIVE STABILITY OF INFLATION FORECAST, BOTTOM OF INFLATION CYCLE HAS BEEN REACHED; 24/05/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS MPC NOTED STABILITY OF CPI FORECASTS; 19/04/2018 – INDIA CENBANK DEPUTY ACHARYA SAYS LIKELY TO SHIFT DECISIVELY TO VOTE FOR A BEGINNING OF ‘WITHDRAWAL OF ACCOMMODATION’ IN THE NEXT MPC MEETING IN JUNE; 28/03/2018 – S. AFRICA’S KGANYAGO SAYS 3 MPC MEMBERS VOTE FOR UNCHANGED; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND GOVERNOR CARNEY SAYS l AM SURE THERE WILL BE SOME DIFFERENCES OF VIEW AT MAY MPC MEETING; 09/04/2018 – MarkWest Energy Partners Makes $1.6 Billion Showing in Ohio, West Virginia, an Industrial Info News Alert; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: 1Q GDP GROWTH PROBABLY SIMILAR TO 4Q 2017; 27/04/2018 – POLISH MPC: RATES MAY REMAIN STABLE LONGER THAN EXPECTED; 21/05/2018 – Easing Inflation, Stable Naira Show Nigeria MPC May Be Right

America First Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. America First Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,414 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.92% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 163,346 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 166,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. America First Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $108.12. About 394,714 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has declined 5.14% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fukoku Mutual Life stated it has 3,800 shares. 500 are held by Seabridge Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Tci Wealth reported 4,006 shares. Hanson And Doremus Management holds 1,836 shares. 10 accumulated 167,490 shares or 2.15% of the stock. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Mgmt Lp reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Westfield Capital Management LP holds 1.35% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 2.97M shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 1,718 shares. Linscomb & Williams Incorporated holds 5,726 shares. Private Cap Advsr accumulated 126,494 shares or 2.29% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 334,904 shares. Quantbot Tech Lp accumulated 44,165 shares. Greenwood Ltd Com reported 0.68% stake. Burke Herbert Bankshares Tru Co owns 3,606 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Wade G W Inc owns 7,346 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 26,615 shares to 68,831 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 16,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,186 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $601,750 activity.

Analysts await Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 16.28% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.43 per share. RGLD’s profit will be $32.79 million for 54.06 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual EPS reported by Royal Gold, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.05% EPS growth.

America First Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $259.46 million and $326.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 19,125 shares to 248,136 shares, valued at $10.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.