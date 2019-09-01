Hightower Advisors Stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) Boosted by $491,742 as Stock Rose; 1492 Capital Management Maintains Stake in Sm Energy Co (SM)

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Buckeye Partners LP (BPL) by 25.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 14,463 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.57% . The institutional investor held 70,682 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.40M, up from 56,219 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Buckeye Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $41.03. About 1.41 million shares traded. Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) has risen 21.27% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BPL News: 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS TO MOVE FORWARD WITH Bl-DIRECTIONAL LAUREL SERVICE; OPERATIONAL SOLUTION WILL ENHANCE MARKET COMPETITION; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q EPS CONT OPS 74C, EST. 81C; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS LP – SUEZMAX MT ASTRA, WHICH FINISHED LOADING AT TERMINAL ON MARCH 31, WAS CHARTERED BY MOTIVA ENTERPRISES LLC; 13/04/2018 – Tribune 242: Shell Deal To Help `Revolutionise’ Bpl; 06/04/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS- ACTIVELY UNDERTAKING STEPS NECESSARY TO PROVIDE Bl-DIRECTIONAL SERVICE TO PITTSBURGH SECTION OF REFINED FUELS PIPELINE SYSTEM; 16/03/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL IMPACT FROM FERC RULING; 04/05/2018 – Buckeye Partners 1Q EPS 74c; 04/05/2018 – BUCKEYE PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $261.7M, EST. $276.3M; 16/03/2018 – Buckeye Partners Doesn’t Expect Material Impact From Recent FERC Income Tax Allowance Ruling; 23/04/2018 – DJ Buckeye Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BPL)

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 139.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 44,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.41% . The institutional investor held 75,708 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.32 million, up from 31,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.11% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $9.48. About 2.04 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 64.02% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 21/04/2018 – DJ SM Energy Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SM); 29/03/2018 – SM Energy Approves Semi-Annual Cash Div of 5c/Share; 04/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SM ENERGY ANNOUNCES AGREEMENTS TO SELL ADDITIONAL NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292 MILLION, CORING UP AND BRINGING DOWN NET DEBT; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY CO QTRLY AVERAGE DAILY PRODUCTION 112.7 MBOE/D VS 134.4 MBOE/D; 17/04/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 9.7-10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY PACTS TO SELL ADDED NON-CORE ASSETS FOR $292M; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.79, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold BPL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 104.06 million shares or 2.64% more from 101.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 24,859 are held by Group One Trading Lp. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 910,950 shares. Duff Phelps Investment Mngmt reported 65,000 shares. The Washington-based Tradewinds Capital Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Miller Howard New York has 263,492 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. 150 are held by Enterprise Financial Services. Peoples Financial Services stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). Peapack Gladstone holds 0.02% or 14,151 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL). 830 were accumulated by Synovus. First Trust Advsrs LP owns 255,118 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested in 72,210 shares. Wade G W Inc owns 19,611 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co stated it has 763,000 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Services Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL).

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tribune Media Co by 518,137 shares to 43,991 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ark Etf Tr by 10,313 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,712 shares, and cut its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $118.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Finl Network Inc by 52,657 shares to 30,946 shares, valued at $898,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Inc (NYSE:RNG) by 15,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,348 shares, and cut its stake in Shopify Inc.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $127,121 were bought by Copeland David W on Friday, May 24.