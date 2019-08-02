Hightower Advisors Position in W P Carey (WPC) Has Lifted by $1.44 Million; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Abbvie (ABBV) Stake by $2.03 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 18.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 18,430 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 119,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.33 million, up from 100,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $84.55. About 350,417 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (ABBV) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 25,349 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 74,651 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.02 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Abbvie Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $65.54. About 606,383 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 06/03/2018 – AbbVie Gets Positive Recommendation From Pan-Canadian Oncology Drug Review for VENCLEXTA; 14/05/2018 – STAT Plus: AbbVie and J&J reverse course on a price hike in face of criticism; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS: STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC W/ IMFINZI ON HOLD; 09/04/2018 – Upadacitinib Meets All Primary and Ranked Secondary Endpoints Including Superiority Versus Adalimumab in Phase 3 Study in Rheumatoid Arthritis; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Significantly Improves Overall Survival in Study; 06/04/2018 – Incyte’s new immunotherapy drug epacadostat failed to work in conjunction with Merck’s blockbuster melanoma drug Keytruda; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF ADALIMUMAB; 31/05/2018 – Medivir: Phase I/II study design of birinapant in combination with Keytruda® to be presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie 1Q Net $2.78B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heritage Corp invested in 3,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0% or 3,412 shares in its portfolio. Amp Investors Limited has 125,722 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Lifeplan Financial Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.03% or 786 shares in its portfolio. Maple Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0.29% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Argent Tru has 2,714 shares. Creative Planning reported 39,153 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cambridge Invest Rech Inc has 0.16% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 33,558 shares. Stephens Ar invested in 21,747 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Massachusetts-based Boston Private Wealth Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Buckingham Asset Limited Liability holds 0.06% or 6,022 shares. Newfocus Group Lc accumulated 36,926 shares or 1.44% of the stock. 20,649 are owned by Suntrust Banks.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 7,817 shares to 10,225 shares, valued at $541,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clorox Co Del (NYSE:CLX) by 6,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,846 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IXUS).

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $2.27 EPS, up 6.07% or $0.13 from last year’s $2.14 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.36B for 7.22 P/E if the $2.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.26 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.44% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stearns Fincl Svcs stated it has 0.2% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Boston Advisors Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 89,204 shares. Parsec Fin Management holds 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 12,608 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 6.42 million shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Lederer & Associate Invest Counsel Ca reported 14,045 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Covington Invest Advsrs stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cleararc Capital Inc stated it has 22,689 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Inc accumulated 0.44% or 5.96 million shares. North Star Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 61,821 shares. Moreover, Tower Bridge Advsr has 0% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bbva Compass Bancorp has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). The Illinois-based Country Tru State Bank has invested 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Gilman Hill Asset Management Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Crossvault Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0.65% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Bridges Mgmt accumulated 126,793 shares or 0.42% of the stock.

