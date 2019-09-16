Hightower Advisors Position in Tjx Cos New (TJX) Upped by $4.06 Million; Qv Investors Has Boosted Its Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $2.85 Million

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 15.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 21,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 159,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.89M, up from 137,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.24. About 502,487 shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500.

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 78,038 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 363,034 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.15 million, up from 284,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 1.05 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $16.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 22,954 shares to 76,412 shares, valued at $1.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alteryx Inc by 3,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,404 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TJX shares while 360 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.36% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlanta Mgmt Company L L C has invested 0.7% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Allstate invested in 114,707 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc has 1.46M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Board has 0.36% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Co accumulated 490 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.79% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Macquarie Gru owns 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 59,764 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring accumulated 1.70M shares. First Corporation In holds 866 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Voya Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.06% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Prudential, New Jersey-based fund reported 2.16 million shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.01% stake. Azimuth Capital Ltd Co invested in 63,997 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Alpha Windward holds 5,627 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 2.37M shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio.

