Hightower Advisors Lowered Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $442,799; As Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Dudley & Shanley Has Trimmed Its Position by $748,120

Hightower Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 8.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc sold 3,721 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The institutional investor held 40,593 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84 million, down from 44,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $124.95. About 1.24M shares traded or 1.23% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 13/03/2018 – FDA PRIORITY REVIEW OF KEYTRUDA IN ADVANCED CERVICAL CANCER; 05/04/2018 – SIX ORGANIZATIONS ASK HHS TO LOWER ETEPLIRSEN DRUG PRICE; 20/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Launch of Route 79, The Duchenne Scholarship Program; 31/05/2018 – Phase l/Il Study Design of Birinapant in Combination With Keytruda® to be Presented on June 4 at the ASCO Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients With Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA Combination Trials; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 30/03/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 07/05/2018 – PROVECTUS BIOPHARMACEUTICALS COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 1B TRIAL OF PV-10 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® IN PATIENTS WITH ME; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA – WILL MAKE UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $60 MLN, ADDITIONAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TO PURCHASE AN EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS

Dudley & Shanley Llc decreased its stake in Service Corp. Int’l (SCI) by 2.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dudley & Shanley Llc sold 18,703 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.56% . The hedge fund held 683,372 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.44M, down from 702,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dudley & Shanley Llc who had been investing in Service Corp. Int’l for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 1.12M shares traded or 37.39% up from the average. Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) has risen 24.40% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORP 1Q ADJ EPS 47C, EST. 43C; 15/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Sinopec Oilfield Service Corp. On Other; 07/03/2018 – Service Corporation International Receives `Great Place to Work®’ Certification; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB10.58 BLN VS LOSS OF RMB16.11 BLN; 15/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CARRIAGE SERVICES CFR AT B1 AND SENIOR UNSECURED AT B2; OUTLOOK STABLE; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In; 02/05/2018 – ENIRO FINLAND TO BUY ELISA’S CUSTOMER SERVICE, CORPORATE

Dudley & Shanley Llc, which manages about $615.98M and $386.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,200 shares to 82,194 shares, valued at $9.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iridium Comm. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 302,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 398,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold SCI shares while 87 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 148.02 million shares or 1.96% less from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 16.12 million shares. Ser Automobile Association reported 27,645 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And stated it has 44,130 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 0.02% or 89,535 shares. Colony Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 7,502 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 2.17M shares or 0.38% of the stock. Proshare Lc reported 15,866 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Huntington National Bank holds 80 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt accumulated 821,083 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Hightower Serv Lta holds 5.77% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) or 1.12 million shares. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI). Bluestein R H And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) for 7,248 shares. Wade G W And invested in 6,738 shares. New South Cap Inc has 1.32M shares for 1.53% of their portfolio.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 8,056 shares to 130,896 shares, valued at $7.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 14,749 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold SRPT shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jennison Associates Limited Company owns 0.12% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 1.01M shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Co reported 21,377 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Parkside Savings Bank Tru has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Aperio Grp Ltd owns 8,627 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital owns 0.01% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 2,297 shares. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability holds 6,520 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Budros Ruhlin Roe Inc stated it has 0.37% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Gam Ag invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Atika Cap Ltd Co stated it has 2.18% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Comml Bank Of Mellon holds 0.03% or 856,246 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd invested in 4,027 shares.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.16 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were bought by INGRAM DOUGLAS S on Monday, August 12.

