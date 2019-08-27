Hightower Advisors Lifted Its Position in Principal Finl Group (PFG) by $3.18 Million as Valuation Rose; Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Raised Its Position in Zagg (ZAGG) by $1.58 Million as Share Price Declined

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (PFG) by 568.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 63,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.04% . The institutional investor held 74,834 shares of the accident &health insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 11,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Principal Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 733,678 shares traded. Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) has declined 0.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PFG News: 07/05/2018 – Principal Financial Board Approves New Buyback Authorization of Up to $300M; 29/05/2018 – VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS – ALLISON DORVAL, VP OF FINANCE, WILL ASSUME ROLES OF PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 10/05/2018 – ALTIMMUNE INC – COMMENCED A SEARCH FOR CZEREPAK’S REPLACEMENT AS PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER AND PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – PRINCIPAL REPORTS NEW $300M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Principal Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFG); 23/05/2018 – Principal Financial at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Guaranteed income streams can increase retirement confidence; 22/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore research alert on Principal Financial Group Inc; 16/04/2018 – PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, AUM BY ASSET MANAGER WERE $173.8 BILLION FOR PRINCIPAL INTERNATIONAL OTHER ENTITIES; 26/04/2018 – Principal Financial 1Q Net $397.1M

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Zagg Inc (ZAGG) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc bought 175,722 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.64% . The institutional investor held 785,320 shares of the other specialty stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 609,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Zagg Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $174.40M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $6. About 622,310 shares traded. ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) has declined 54.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAGG News: 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC – RANDY HALES WILL RETIRE AS ZAGG’S PRESIDENT AND CEO; 07/03/2018 – ZAGG INC ZAGG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – INVISIBLESHIELD PARTNERS WITH CPR CELL PHONE REPAIR TO SELL SCREEN PROTECTION AND PROVIDE SCREEN PROTECTION WARRANTY REPLACEMENT THROUGH MORE THAN 430 RETAIL LOCATIONS IN THE U.S. AND…; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG 1Q Net $7.03M; 17/05/2018 – lnvisibleShield Partners with CPR Cell Phone Repair to Sell Screen Protection and Provide Screen Protection Warranty Replacement Through More Than 430 Retail Locations in the U.S. and Canada; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $77M-$80M; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 Sales $550M-$570M; 17/05/2018 – Zagg Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ZAGG Sees 2018 EPS $1.30-EPS $1.50

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 33,872 shares to 526,417 shares, valued at $13.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AAXJ) by 4,594 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,642 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold PFG shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 194.29 million shares or 1.52% less from 197.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.02% or 47,410 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Moreover, Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Limited has 0.02% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 400 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 141,292 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Com accumulated 0.03% or 60,144 shares. Capital Va holds 221,449 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 24,538 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Element Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) for 31,375 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt reported 101,398 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Washington Bankshares reported 0.01% stake. Cornerstone Advsrs has 0% invested in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG). Iowa Bankshares invested in 2.17% or 94,312 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 121,000 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation Pa has invested 0.02% in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold ZAGG shares while 36 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 21.56 million shares or 0.64% more from 21.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Perritt Capital Inc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 160,769 shares. 49,643 were reported by Shell Asset Management Co. Carroll Assoc reported 3 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt holds 81,079 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Systematic Financial Ltd Partnership reported 105,850 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 3,948 shares. Eqis Cap Management Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 22,738 shares. Federated Pa has 0% invested in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) for 627 shares. Tieton Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 4.31% of its portfolio in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 109,717 shares. Voya Inv Management Lc owns 11,015 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 17,094 are held by Amer Grp. Lsv Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 281,091 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L LP Nc holds 0% in ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) or 33,288 shares.