Hightower Advisors Lifted Its Marriott Intl New (MAR) Position by $1.48 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Valuation Declined, Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Cut by $1.15 Million Its Stake

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 26.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 11,836 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 55,786 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.99 million, up from 43,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $135.98. About 1.10M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 16/04/2018 – Sanya Marriott Yalong Bay Resort & Spa Launch Senior Retreats To Extend Beach Holiday Experience 2018; 16/05/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Publication of REOLYSIN® Abstract for the ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – AT QTR-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MLN & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MLN VS $8,238 MLN IN DEBT AND $383 MLN OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017; 26/04/2018 – MCR Acquires Courtyard by Marriott in Downtown Milwaukee; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO; 17/05/2018 – 120-Room Courtyard by Marriott Hershey Chocolate Avenue Awarded 2017 Marriott Opening Hotel of the Year; 23/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Marriott’s Capuano on Asian Growth; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: Marriott Ownership Resorts (St.Thomas), Inc., Plaintiff, vs. James R. Davis and The Frenchman’s Cove

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 9.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 19,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The hedge fund held 192,832 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54 million, down from 212,267 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 4.62M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 29/03/2018 – `A VIEW’ WITHIN MPC SAID RATE CUT MAY BE NEEDED IF ECONOMY DIPS; 29/03/2018 – SOME MPC MEMBERS SAY HIKE MAY BE JUSTIFIED IF WAGES, CPI RISE; 22/05/2018 – MPC CONTAINER SHIPS AS MPCC.OL – AGREEMENTS REGARDING ACQUISITION OF MV VICTORIA SCHULTE; 09/05/2018 – VP Brooks Gifts 140 Of Marathon Petroleum Corp; 07/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Coverage Assumed by Credit Suisse at Outperform; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES EXITED MPC, LOW, GOOGL, MDT, ANDV IN; 19/04/2018 – INDIA MPC MEMBER DUA SAYS WITH UPSIDE RISKS TO INFLATION AND LACKLUSTRE GROWTH PROSPECTS A WAIT AND WATCHSTRATEGY WITH RESPECT TO EVOLVING RISKS ALONG WITH STATUS QUO IN INTEREST RATES RECOMMENDE…; 20/04/2018 – BOE’S SAUNDERS SAYS VOTE AT FUTURE MPC MEETINGS WILL DEPEND ON DATA AND ANALYSIS OF ECONOMY’S PROSPECTS; 05/04/2018 – 2 MEMBERS OF 6-MEMBER MPC VOTED IN FAVOR OF RAISING RATE; 30/04/2018 – PORT ACCESS, COKER PROJECTS POSTION MPC FOR IMO 2020

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1.11M shares to 2.95M shares, valued at $6.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 133,258 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,258 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Ltd has 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 120,523 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services Inc reported 1,647 shares. Spectrum Inc holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt stated it has 233,326 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking holds 611,284 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Adams Natural Fund Inc invested 3.61% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Koshinski Asset Mngmt has 4,180 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Swiss Retail Bank holds 0.15% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) or 2.31M shares. Cornerstone Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). James Inv Rech has 81,906 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 196,563 shares. Moneta Group Inv Advisors Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Cetera Advisor Ntwk Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 7,651 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated has 1.05M shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,888 shares. 2,522 were accumulated by Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Corp. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,408 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Llc reported 2,513 shares stake. Burney Co invested 0.2% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Lc, a Virginia-based fund reported 2,790 shares. Allstate Corporation holds 0.1% or 30,261 shares. 78,989 are held by Envestnet Asset Mngmt. 1,118 are owned by Cornerstone Advsr. 13,911 are held by Bb&T Securities. Advantage holds 2.66% or 29,854 shares. Ftb Inc owns 151 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridges Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 2,178 shares. Putnam Invs accumulated 2,990 shares or 0% of the stock.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13,892 shares to 184,909 shares, valued at $29.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (EMLP) by 33,872 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 526,417 shares, and cut its stake in Fidelity (FNCL).