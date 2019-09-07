Hightower Advisors Lifted Its American Express Co (AXP) Position by $40.35 Million; As Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) Stock Value Rose, Holder Rothschild Asset Management Has Trimmed Stake by $747,873

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 3701.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 370,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 380,163 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.55M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.48M shares traded or 37.46% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To American Express 2018-3 Card Abs; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 Total U.S. Consumer, Small Business Card Member Loans $63B; 18/04/2018 – American Express Expects 2018 EPS at High-End of $6.90 to $7.30 Outlook; 18/04/2018 – American Express pops after hours on first-quarter earnings beat; 07/05/2018 – Groupon Launches Local Restaurant Deals for American Express Card Members; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering

Rothschild Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) by 7.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rothschild Asset Management Inc sold 83,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.25M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 985,072 shares traded. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 03/05/2018 – Allscripts to significantly expand FollowMyHealth® patient engagement platform portfolio with new, advanced capabilities through acquisition of HealthGrid; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – EXPECTS TO TIGHTLY INTEGRATE HEALTHGRID CAPABILITIES INTO ITS FOLLOWMYHEALTH PLATFORM; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 08/05/2018 – Allscripts Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 21/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS CLOSES ACQUISITION OF HEALTHGRID; NO TERMS; 02/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS SELLS ONECONTENT TO HYLAND SOFTWARE,; 08/03/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE – PROVIDING UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO CERTAIN INFORMATION INTRODUCED INTO MARKET ON MARCH 7, REGARDING CO’S BUSINESS IN SINGAPORE; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE $167.5 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Allscripts Care Management Joins With CarePort Health to Build Next Generation Care Coordination Solutions

More notable recent Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Allscripts to present at the Citi 2018 Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on December 04, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Allscripts offers free pharmacogenomics testing to U.S.-based associates – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Veradigmâ„¢ Strengthens its Health Plan and Analytics Solutions by Finalizing Partnership with Pulse8 – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc, which manages about $4.79B and $9.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 7,976 shares to 32,468 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) by 11,344 shares in the quarter, for a total of 230,606 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Advsr Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 75,716 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP holds 86,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 1.44 million shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 10,176 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 26,326 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 26,255 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Limited Partnership, New Jersey-based fund reported 111,515 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Retail Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 912,822 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Moreover, Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 14,384 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 40,886 shares in its portfolio. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) for 215,439 shares.

Analysts await Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.13 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.13 per share. MDRX’s profit will be $21.66 million for 17.69 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AXP shares while 438 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 328 raised stakes. 680.70 million shares or 2.14% less from 695.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fort Washington Advsr Oh stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fil Limited has invested 0.03% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Origin Asset Mngmt Llp reported 131,800 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Shayne Communications Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 45,465 shares or 3.47% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.14% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). First Foundation Advsr accumulated 2,039 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.16% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1,801 shares stake. Fifth Third Financial Bank accumulated 197,066 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Verition Fund Mgmt Llc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Great Lakes Limited Liability Co owns 579,183 shares for 1.41% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Tru has 2,461 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. American Company Tx holds 0.75% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 130,525 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08 billion and $14.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 13,117 shares to 117,873 shares, valued at $35.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 8,294 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 374,833 shares, and cut its stake in Workday Inc (Call) (NYSE:WDAY).

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Express: Bearishness Seems Overdone – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Look At American Express Company’s (NYSE:AXP) Exceptional Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “US Indexes Close Lower Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Time To Consider Buying American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.