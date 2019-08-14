Hightower Advisors Lifted Holding in Tyson Foods (TSN) by $3.12 Million; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Position in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Has Raised by $2.66 Million as Valuation Rose

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $137.01. About 7.99M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s Roseanne hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 30/05/2018 – News Analysis: Disney Made Quick Work of `Roseanne.’ It’s Not Always So Easy; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 14, 2017, LACHLAN MURDOCH, JAMES MURDOCH, MET WITH CEO OF PARTY A; PARTY A INDICATED POSSIBLE INTEREST IN STRATEGIC ACQUISITION OF 21CF; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 12/04/2018 – Multi-billion Dollar Digital Content Industry Swells as Consumer’s Media Consumption Intensifies; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 09/04/2018 – China rails at theme park boom over debt risk, “blind” construction

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 359.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 45,242 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 57,829 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 12,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $87.82. About 2.43M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 27/03/2018 – Tyson Foods weighs sale of pizza crust business; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 31/05/2018 – Tyson Innovation Lab launches ¡Yappah! brand to help fight food waste through a unique chef-driven lens; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS SETS TWOM ACRE LAND STEWARDSHIP TARGET; 07/05/2018 – TYSON 2Q ADJ EPS $1.27, EST. $1.30; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 12/04/2018 – Tyson Ranch Releases Pain Release Remedy CopperGel™

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28,100 shares to 40,268 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) by 16,710 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 326,186 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.