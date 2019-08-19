Hightower Advisors Increased Its Holding in Sap Se (SAP) by $347,530; As Avx New (AVX) Stock Declined, Shareholder Semper Augustus Investments Group Boosted Its Position

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 53.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc bought 51,309 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The hedge fund held 146,367 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.54 million, up from 95,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.95. About 368,410 shares traded or 34.91% up from the average. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 30/04/2018 – AVX Earns 2017 TTI Supplier Excellence Award; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q Net $31.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ AVX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVX); 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C; 05/04/2018 – AVX Introduces New Ultra-Broadband Resistors; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 30/04/2018 – AVX COMPLETES BUY OF KUMATEC; 04/04/2018 – AVX Corp: Included in Purchase Is KUMATEC’s 50% Interest in KUMATEC Hydrogen GmbH Co. KG; 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX Capacitors

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 3,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The institutional investor held 70,140 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, up from 67,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $146.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $118.98. About 291,770 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 08/05/2018 – Onapsis Launches New Functionality to Lock Down SAP Systems; 25/04/2018 – PowerPlan Named Finalist for 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 31/05/2018 – Onapsis Announces Program to Secure SAP S/4HANA to Optimize Digital Transformation Projects; 05/04/2018 – Sofigate Partners with Symmetry for Cloud Hosting Services as Enterprises Accelerate Migration to SAP HANA and S/4HANA; 24/05/2018 – Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk Platform; 22/05/2018 – The Birchman Group Receives 2018 SAP® Most Innovative Partner Solution S/4HANA Cloud; 31/05/2018 – Basis Technologies Showcases the World’s First Robotic Test Automation Software for SAP® Systems; 16/04/2018 – Beyond the Middle East, Mucic said that SAP was seeing a lot of growth in China after investing “billions of euros” over the last five-to-six years and building up distribution a well as research and development capacity in the country; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

More notable recent AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AVX Announces the Completion of its Largest Global MLCC Manufacturing Facility – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “NYSE Stocks With Little Or No Debt, Low P/E’s And Paying 3%+ Dividends – Forbes” published on August 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AVX is Presenting & Exhibiting at CMSE 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AVX Q1 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Avx Corp (AVX) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AVX shares while 29 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 41.08 million shares or 0.49% more from 40.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md has 0.01% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Manufacturers Life Insur Company The owns 0% invested in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 33,439 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada owns 63 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 200,079 shares. First Trust Advsrs LP holds 250,119 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) for 6,221 shares. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 34,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0% in AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX). Clearbridge Invs Lc invested in 0% or 184,092 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv accumulated 15,958 shares or 0% of the stock. Citigroup Inc reported 17,687 shares stake. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability reported 184,340 shares stake. 210,882 were accumulated by Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability.

Semper Augustus Investments Group Llc, which manages about $202.17 million and $162.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 26,069 shares to 12,723 shares, valued at $1.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.