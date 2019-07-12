Hightower Advisors Holds Position in Netapp (NTAP); Timber Hill Holding in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Has Trimmed by $347,840 as Market Valuation Rose

Hightower Advisors Llc increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 422.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hightower Advisors Llc bought 42,608 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,690 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.65M, up from 10,082 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hightower Advisors Llc who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $61.41. About 1.11M shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 4.17% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE: GOOGLE CLOUD & NETAPP COLLABORATE; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 27/03/2018 – Arizona Community Physicians Modernizes Infrastructure, Speeds Applications to Improve Patient Care with NetApp; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDRP Deadline; 15/05/2018 – Broadcom, NetApp & SUSE Announce Production Availability of the lndustry’s First End-to-End NVMe over Fibre Channel Solution Enabling Groundbreaking Application Performance; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 NEW $4B SHARE REPURCHASE COMMITMENT; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. $1.01; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP 4Q NET REV. $1.64B, EST. $1.60B

Timber Hill Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 42.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Hill Llc sold 4,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,786 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $468,000, down from 10,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Hill Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $328.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.42 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 08/03/2018 – Exxon Sees Brazil Deals as Safe Despite Candidate’s Tough Talk; 04/05/2018 – Taming Shale Is Just the Latest Exxon Challenge for Sara Ortwein; 27/04/2018 – Forget Oil. Exxon’s Profit Can’t Even Keep Pace on Chemicals; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Market survey shows fall in bearishness but subdued bullishness; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Body found after Connecticut fire, hostage drama; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL RESUMES LNG PRODUCTION IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 29/03/2018 – Dutch government to halt gas production at Groningen by 2030; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 earnings per share, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15B for 19.79 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 28,483 were accumulated by Premier Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Scotia holds 0.19% or 182,471 shares. Beach Counsel Pa holds 33,940 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability holds 0.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 80,532 shares. Beech Hill Advsr has 2,700 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 150,462 shares. 54,843 were reported by Chickasaw Capital Mgmt Ltd. Iberiabank stated it has 1.02% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Company reported 0.72% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Middleton & Ma invested in 143,190 shares or 1.86% of the stock. Aviva Plc reported 1.08% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pnc Fincl Gru holds 1.19% or 14.71M shares in its portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Lp has invested 0% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc holds 235,260 shares. Benedict Financial Advsr accumulated 31,023 shares.

Hightower Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.08B and $14.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 28,100 shares to 40,268 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 26,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,161 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (Put) (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NTAP shares while 181 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 230.81 million shares or 0.67% less from 232.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Kingdom-based Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.01% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication has invested 0% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Petrus Lta has 5,992 shares. Lord Abbett & Co holds 0.11% or 496,336 shares. Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys, New York-based fund reported 415,659 shares. M&R Management, New York-based fund reported 3,700 shares. Focused Wealth Inc owns 200 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth invested in 0% or 124 shares. Moreover, Utah Retirement has 0.07% invested in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) for 47,677 shares. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 2.57 million shares. Parametric Limited Liability Co reported 1.03M shares stake. Security Natl has invested 0.03% in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP). Moody National Bank Trust Division invested in 0% or 68 shares. Northern owns 3.16 million shares.